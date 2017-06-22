Warrington Hospital

Warrington And Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2900

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

11

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Rwwwh

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • There is an Induction bay where partners can stay for 24hrs, so early labourers can mobilise if they dont want to/are unable to go home.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 11 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Hypnobirthing and massage therapy being introduced

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
    • There is a Family room with a double bed on the Labour Ward where partners can stay following any foetal loss. Partners are also encouraged to stay during the induction period, in the induction bay on recliners.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Warrington, Cadishead, Northwich, Wigan, Runcorn, St Helens, Newton-Le -Willows and Widnes.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Disabled showers, hand rails, wheelchair accessible bathrooms. Labour ward complies with the current British accessibility standards.
      • Hearing problems: Sign language Interpreter available if required. Text speak telephone facility.
      • Sight problems: All rooms and corridors are clutter free and women are assisted with mobilisation as necessary. Some leaflets available in Braille.
      • Learning disabilities: A plan is made antenatally. There is a vulnerable adults Matron, a Safeguarding Midwife and a Perinatal Mental Health team and Specialist Mental Health Consultant Obstetrician to coordinate care.
      • Autism spectrum: This unit uses the Health Passport. A plan is put in place antenatally with the Safeguarding Midwife and a Perinatal Mental Health team and Specialist Mental Health Consultant Obstetrician.
    • Interpreting service
      • Via Capita telephone interpreting service.
      • Information leaflets are provided in a variety of languages. Cultural needs are taken into consideration if chaplaincy services are needed.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.1/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.2/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are various vending machine points including on the ground floor of the Croft Wing.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    Staticmap?center=53.393729, 2.609341&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|53.393729, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01925 662260
      • If in labour call: 01925662334
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners and children: 10.30am-10pm
        Family and friends (children must be over 12 years of age): 3-4pm and 6.30-7.30
        Maximum of 5 visitors per bed.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There are some drop-off spaces outside the Accident & Emergency department.
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • First 30 minutes free, 30 minutes to 5 hours: £3, 5 hours to 24 hours: £5
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017