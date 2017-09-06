Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The Labour Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3100

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

16

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • You can contact maternity triage for telephone support and advice in early labour. They will advise you if you need to come to the hospital.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 16 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have 2 birth partners in the room at one time.
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Forth Valley area or where a woman living outside of that area makes an individual choice to attend.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: overhead tracking hoist available in one delivery room. Portable hoist available for use in all other areas.
      • Hearing problems: sign language available on request. Links with Forth Valley Sensory Centre for aids in the home.
      • Sight problems: information booklet available in audiotape or large print by calling 080 045 6033.
      • Learning disabilities: individual antenatal education packs, Pre-birth Planning Service for individual support packages.
      • Autism spectrum: pre-birth Planning Service for individual support packages.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreters available on request 24/7, either face to face or by telephone. Translated documents available on request.
      • Maternity Prompt Cards.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Pre-birth Planning Service to ensure support is available at the earliest opportunity for families faced with social or health care issues.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 168.0 hours per week (100%)
    Staticmap?center=56.025551, 3.848094&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|56.025551, 3
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Email: pregnantfv@nhs.net
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0132 456 7146
      • If in labour call: 0132 456 7098
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Small seated area outside or you can walk around the grounds in early labour.
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • All visiting in the antenatal/postnatal ward is 11am - 8pm. We advise a maximum of 3 visitors at any one time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • The drop off is at the Women and Children's Unit Door. A parking permit is available for the main car park while in labour, otherwise maximum 4 hour stay.
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Free parking
