North Middlesex Hospital

North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4900

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

15

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Meptid is not available until February 2015 due to supply issues.
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You will be encouraged to go home if not in established labour.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 15 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 2 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 0 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The Labour ward (Consultant Led Unit) is for women or babies that have been identified in pregnancy as having risk factors that need care from obstetricians. Visiting is limited at all times to two people.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £70 from August 2016
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different teams of midwives for your antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. We are currently enabling 90% of our women in established labour to have one-to-one midwifery care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Enfield and Haringey
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Disabled access.
      • Hearing problems: Hearing loop and signing interpreters.
      • Sight problems: Arranged on an individual basis.
      • Learning disabilities: Care from the safeguarding team.
      • Autism spectrum: Care from the safeguarding team.
    • Interpreting service
      • TheBigWord' service and interpreters.
      • Care from the safeguarding team.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Hemoglobinopathy
        HIV

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      7.3/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      7.4/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are vending machines on site.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Email: nmu-tr.maternityreferralatnorthmid.@nhs.net
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 020 8887 3055
      • If in labour call: 020 8887 3682
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Beautiful gardens surrounding the maternity unit.
    • Visiting information
      • Friends and family 11am - 8pm
      • Partner: Open visiting
        , Own children: 11am-8pm
        Family & friends: 6-8pm
        No under 14's allowed.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • The charges for use of the car park (including VAT) are: Up to 15 minutes - 50p Up to 3 hours -
