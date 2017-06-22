We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley
Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
The Labour SuiteContact & visitor information
You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
a medium unit
3500
births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016
- Epidural
- Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- If you arrive in the early stages of labour
- When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
- Birth partners
- You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2
Statistics
What is your situation?
Is this the best unit for you?
Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birthUse our tool to find out
Support services
- Accessibility
- Hearing problems: Maternity ward tour videos available in BSL. Sign language interpreters available.
- Interpreting service
- Maternity tour video available in other languages and interpreters can be arranged by hospital if you inform them of this requirement.
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
General information
- Tours
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 0141 887 9111
- Car parking for women in labour
- Drop-off point. Main car park is restricted to 4 hours, but staff will advise what to do if parking for longer.
- drop off outside entrance
