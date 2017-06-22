Bradford Royal Infirmary

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Labour Ward

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5750

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

13

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Bradfordroyalinfirmary labour ward room

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • There is a small sitting room in the Maternity Assessment Centre from 10am-10pm, or you can be assessed on the labour ward. Not in established labour you will be encouraged to go home and await events.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 13 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Fan, floor mats.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £45 per night antenatal and postnatal only
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 12-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 8 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different teams of midwives for your antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Bradford District
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: The unit is on ground floor with no steps. Hoists available for use with baths, large 'wet room'. Both antenatal and postnatal wards have a single room with ensuite facilities suitable for women with limited mobility.
      • Hearing problems: Your care will be planned on an individual basis.
      • Sight problems: Your care will be planned on an individual basis.
      • Learning disabilities: Your care will be planned on an individual basis with a health support worker.
      • Autism spectrum: Your care will be planned on an individual basis.
    • Interpreting service
      • Arranged as required through our Trust Interpreting Services and 'LanguageLine' can be accessed out of hours.
      • Your care will be planned on an individual basis.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Consultant midwife, Parent Education, Risk and Governance

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • The Stork Walk mini tour can be booked online at https://parenteducation.bradfordhospitals.nhs.uk/5/view/ If you don't have internet access, you can arrange a visit by contacting 01274 364511 or via your Community Midwife.
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Tea & coffee freely available 24 hours on labour ward.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Self referral to a midwife.
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0127 436 4518
      • If in labour call: 0127 436 4531 ext. 532 or 0127 436 4514 ext. 145
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • You can walk in the hospital grounds.
    • Visiting information
      • The policy is the same as the postnatal ward.
      • One person can stay throughout the hospital admission.
        All other visitors: 2-4.30pm and 6-7.30pm.
        3 people to a bed only.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off and Pay and Display
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Up to 2hrs: £2.50.
        Up to 3hrs: £3.50.
        Up to 4hrs: £4.50. Up to 5hrs: £5.50.
        5-10hrs: £8.
    Other units

