Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle

North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Ward

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1650

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

10

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • Assessed on delivery suite in single room, encouraged to be mobile, use ball, take refreshments, analgesia e.g. bath. If you wish you can go home.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 10 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are not available.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can't stay overnight
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
      • Contact & visitor information

    How many midwives will I meet?

    Statistics

    source
    source
    Compared to the national average, women were:
      What is your situation?

      Is this your first birth?

      Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

      Are you at a higher risk of complications?

      Clear answers

      Is this the best unit for you?

      Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

      Use our tool to find out

      Who can give birth here?

      • Catchment area
        • Women who live within the catchment area: East Cumbria and northern Eden Valley, but also Northumberland, Dumfries & Galloway and West Cumbria
        • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
        • Limited mobility: Use of room with larger floor space, bathroom is 'wet room' type so easy access to shower facilities
        • Hearing problems: Use of sign language interpreters; family members encouraged to stay
        • Sight problems: Guide dog is encouraged to be present during stay as well as family members
        • Learning disabilities: Family members encouraged to stay
        • Autism spectrum: Family members encouraged to stay
      • Interpreting service
        • If English is not a fluent language for you and you would like an interpreter to help you during your visit to the hospital, contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Services and they will be able to help you.
        • Can book face-to-face interpreter or use of telephone interpretation services.
      • Specialist midwifery teams
        • Bereavement
        • Infant feeding
        • Substance misuse
        • Teenage pregnancy

      Women's experiences

      Reviews of this hospital

      • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

        I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

        by Alinai, about 2 months ago

        Read on patient opinion
      • Suspected posterior tongue tie

        I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

        by Kis, about 2 months ago

        Read on patient opinion
      Source: CQC

      Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

      Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

      • Labour and birth

      • Staff

      • Care in hospital after birth

      • Labour and birth

        8.7/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Staff

        8.9/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Care in hospital after birth

        8.0/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      General information

      • Tours
        • Tours at 2.30pm, Saturday and Sunday. Call 01228 814266 about an hour beforehand to check the tour is running.
      • Non-NHS Care
        • Private maternity care isn't available here.
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Stage 1 accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
      • Food for partners out-of-hours
        • 24 hour vending machine
      Staticmap?center=54.891478, 2.92101&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|54.891478, 2
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        • Booking phone number: 01228 814872
      • Outside space
        • There is no outside space available for women in labour
      • Visiting information
        • From 3pm to 4pm and from 7pm to 8pm. Special arrangements are in place for family members
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • drop off outside entrance
      • Parking
        • £1/hour
      Share this page

      Other units

      Find the right place to give birth

      Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

      Find your best fit
      Advice for every step of your pregnancy

      We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

      Sign me up
      Which? works for you © Which? 2017