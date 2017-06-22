University College Hospital, London

University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Ward, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Wing, UCH

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very large unit

6300

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

12

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • If you live too far away to go home, or are anxious, you can stay in the 'latent phase' room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Homeopathy, hypnobirthing & acupuncture

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £870 postnatal package per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Private patients' partners can stay on a folding bed.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: No catchment area
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will be given a referral to a physiotherapist and have a birth planning session together with a midwife
      • Hearing problems: You can use the LanguageLine specialist services
      • Sight problems: You can use the LanguageLine specialist services. For example the birth unit tour can be listened to and is also in 2 different foreign languages most commonly spoken in the unit.
      • Learning disabilities: Midwives will liaise with social services
    • Interpreting service
      • If your first language is not English and you need help to communicate with staff, interpreters can be provided for most languages. There are telephone or face-to-face interpreters available as well as text translation services. If you need a face-to-face interpreter this can take up to 72 hours to arrange, so give as much notice as you can.
      • You can use the LanguageLine specialist services. For example the birth unit tour can be listened to and is also in 2 different foreign languages most commonly spoken in the unit.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.0/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.4/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.3/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.

      • For planned caesarean birth in the The Fitzrovia Suite. Also a Private Postnatal Package is available providing one-to-one midwifery care.

    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are vending machines for snacks and drinks just outside the entrance to the Hospital restaurant (The Cafe).
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 92.0 hours per week (54.8%)
    Staticmap?center=51.524699, 0.135564&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.524699, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 020 3447 9400
      • If in labour call: 020 3447 9400
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
      • Visiting times: 2pm - 8pm Maximum visitors: 3 Under 16s: only siblings permitted.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • Nearest car park on Huntley Road (meter payment).
