Princess Royal Hospital, Telford
Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
The Labour WardContact & visitor information
You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
13
Labour rooms available
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Diamorphine
- Meptid
- Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
- Pethidine
- Remifentanil
- Sterile water injections
- Epidural
- Birth pool
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- If you arrive in the early stages of labour
- When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
- You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
- You'll be encouraged to go home
- There's an area where you can be assessed
- You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
- You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
- Birthing rooms
- 13 labour rooms
- 1 Birth pool(s)
- 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
- Birth partners
- The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
- You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2
Birth facilities
- Aromatherapy service
- Bean bags
- Birth balls
- Birth mats
- Birthing couch
- Dimmable lighting
- iPod dock
- Reclining chair
- Supporting rope or sling
- TENS machine
- Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
- Birthing stools
- TV
- Rocking chair
After you've given birth
- Private postnatal rooms
- Amenity rooms are available.
- Provision for partners staying overnight
- Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
- Your stay after you've given birth
Contact & visitor information
- After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
- Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
Statistics
What is your situation?
Is this the best unit for you?
Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birthUse our tool to find out
Who can give birth here?
- Catchment area
- Women who live within the catchment area: Shropshire and North Wales
- You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area
Support services
- Accessibility
- Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
- Limited mobility: Full assisted bathrooms on each ward. Lift access to all areas and a hoist is available.
- Hearing problems: We are able to provide sign language if necessary.
- Sight problems: We can provide leaflets in different font sizes.
- Learning disabilities: Materials can be provided and there is a support team available.
- Autism spectrum: We have a dedicated vulnerable women midwife who liaises with women on the autism spectrum.
- Interpreting service
- An interpreter will assist you either on the phone or face-to-face.
- We have a range of booklets and information leaflets in multiple languages.
- Specialist midwifery teams
- Antenatal Screening
- Bereavement
- Diabetes
- Infant feeding
- Perinatal mental health
- Substance misuse
- Teenage pregnancy
- Vulnerable women
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
Source: CQC
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015
Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.
Labour and birth
Staff
Care in hospital after birth
Labour and birth8.8/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Staff8.8/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Care in hospital after birth8.2/10
About the same compared with other trusts
General information
- Non-NHS Care
- Private maternity care isn't available here.
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
- Food for partners out-of-hours
- Vending machine
- Consultant presence
- Consultants are on the ward 76.0 hours per week (45.2%)
- Contact information
- Main hospital number: 0195 264 1222
- How to book once you're pregnantText 0779 780 0025Via your GP
- Booking phone number: 0174 326 1085
- If in labour call: 0195 264 1222 ext. 5917
- Outside space
- There is no outside space available for women in labour
- Visiting information
- They are generally the same as the postnatal ward.
- Partners between 9am-8.30pm.
For other visitors the wards are open from 2.30-4.30pm and 6-8pm.
- Car parking for women in labour
- Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
- Parking
- Pay on arrival.
0 to 30mins: Free.
30 mins - 2 hours: £2.50.
2-5 hours: £3.
5-24 hours - £3.50.
- Pay on arrival.
