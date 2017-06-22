The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The aim is for women to see the same team of midwives antenatally and postnatally. Women will be cared for by a dedicated team of midwives during their labour and immediately post birth. Out of area women will also fot this model of care.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife