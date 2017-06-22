Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington

King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Ward



You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4300

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

9

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
  • Birthing rooms
    • 9 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 0 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £200
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Amenity rooms (subject to availability and supplement payable).
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The aim is for women to see the same team of midwives antenatally and postnatally. Women will be cared for by a dedicated team of midwives during their labour and immediately post birth. Out of area women will also fot this model of care.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Local surrounding areas, Bromley and Bexley Boroughs.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Access via a lift
      • Hearing problems: A sign language interpreter can be booked.
      • Sight problems: Signage in braille (found in lift to 3rd floor).
      • Learning disabilities: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Autism spectrum: We have specific Birth planning, IT system updated with specific needs and women can be referred to the vulnerable women's team.
    • Interpreting service
      • Language Line available for telephone . Face to face interpreters are available on request.
      • Leaflets in other languages are available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • No information
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Costa Coffee, restaurant vending machines and walkway to Sainsburys. Free tea and coffee making facilities in the ward area
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 96.0 hours per week (57.1%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01689 863800
      • If in labour call: 01689 864189
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Unrestricted visiting.
      • Partners and siblings: Open visiting. Other visitors (two per bedside): 2-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • No special arrangements.
    • Parking
      • Up to 1 hour: £1.50, Up to 2 hours: £2.50, Up to 4 hours: £4, Up to 8 hours: £6, Up to 24 Hours: £8
