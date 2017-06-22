Yeovil District Hospital

Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Ward

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1500

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

6

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • There are areas to keep active in
  • Birthing rooms
    • 6 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can't stay overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can't stay with you but can stay in hospital accommodation
    • Partners can only stay overnight on a reclining chair if the woman is in a single room. When women are on antenatal or postnatal wards, partners have to leave overnight.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 6.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

This unit has an integrated model of care so midwives work in all areas (community and hospital). There are six midwifery teams covering the geographical area.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Approx 30 mile radius of Yeovil, including south-east Somerset and north Dorset
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: There are large accessible rooms and lifting support can be provided
      • Hearing problems: Hearing loops in certain areas
      • Sight problems: Signage and information is provided in Braille
      • Learning disabilities: Support from a specialist team of midwives
      • Autism spectrum: Support from a specialist team of midwives
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreting services provided by LanguageLine
      • Selection of leaflets and maternity notes in Portuguese and Polish
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • complex needs

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.4/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Call the maternity unit
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • vending machines only
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    Staticmap?center=50.944758, 2.632607&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|50.944758, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01935 384411
      • If in labour call: 01935 384350
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • In the summer months only, you can access the garden through the cafe or nearby entrance
    • Visiting information
      • Between 10am and 10pm for parents and own children/stepchildren (any age) Other visitors (no children under 11 years) 3- 4pm and 6 - 7pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • £2 per hour (exemptions are possible to arrange)
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017