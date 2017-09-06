The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.
You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.
There are 3 teams of midwives for women living in Tower Hamlets, who will continue to see you in GP surgeries and Children's Centres for the rest of your pregnancy. You will see a maximum of 3 different midwives.
If you live outside of Tower Hamlets you will be seen by midwives in the 'City Team' at the Royal London Hospital for your antenatal care.