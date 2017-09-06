Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel

Barts Health NHS Trust

Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

The Maternity Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4550

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

13

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • Women with risk factors may be admitted.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 13 labour rooms
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 2 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Families can provide their own hypnobirthing and aromatherapy.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £120 a night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

There are 3 teams of midwives for women living in Tower Hamlets, who will continue to see you in GP surgeries and Children's Centres for the rest of your pregnancy. You will see a maximum of 3 different midwives.
If you live outside of Tower Hamlets you will be seen by midwives in the 'City Team' at the Royal London Hospital for your antenatal care.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Tower Hamlets
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Accessible services (including bathrooms), lifts, wide doors, hoists.
      • Hearing problems: Individual assessment and plan to provide services to meet their needs.
      • Sight problems: Individual assessment and plan to provide services to meet their needs.
      • Learning disabilities: Support from vulnerable women's midwifery team (Gateway Team).
      • Autism spectrum: Support from vulnerable women's midwifery team (Gateway Team).
    • Interpreting service
      • Large advocacy team available for women who speak Bengali (Pre-arranged and on the ward). Interpreting services available for other languages for pre-arranged appointments. 'TheLanguageLine' used if no face to face interpreter available. 'Maternity mates' team also provide support for women in their own language.
      • Support from vulnerable women's midwifery team (Gateway Team).
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Parent Education Team provides antenatal classes and tours for expectant parents. The Maternity Mates provides voluntary non-clinical support to women without suitable support network or with specific needs.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.1/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      7.6/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      6.9/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Tours of the maternity suite are every Thursday at 5.30pm. There is no need to book. A midwife will meet you at the East Mount Street entrance and ask you to sign the register before taking you on the tour. Bengali speaking tours are also available.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Local restaurants, cafes and newsagents.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 83.0 hours per week (49.4%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0203 594 2572 or 0203 594 2573
      • If in labour call: 0203 594 2364 or 0203 594 2365
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners provided with a sofa bedchair
      • Partners 6am-11pm.
        Other visiting 2-6pm.
        Only mother's own children under 16yrs permitted to visit.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • No hospital parking available
