The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

There are 3 teams of midwives for women living in Tower Hamlets, who will continue to see you in GP surgeries and Children's Centres for the rest of your pregnancy. You will see a maximum of 3 different midwives.

If you live outside of Tower Hamlets you will be seen by midwives in the 'City Team' at the Royal London Hospital for your antenatal care.

