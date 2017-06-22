University Hospital of North Tees

The Maternity Unit

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2950

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

14

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 14 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Bluetooth music devices

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £47.91
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • We are reviewing this currently partners who wish to stay overnight with special circumstances should contact the unit.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care (shared care midwifery).
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Stockton on Tees, Hartlepool, East Durham and Sedgefield.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: please inform the unit if you have any special requirements so the necessary arrangements can be made.
      • Hearing problems: interpretor services and hearing induction loop.
      • Sight problems: please inform the unit if you have any special requirements so the necessary arrangements can be made.
      • Learning disabilities: please inform the unit if you have any special requirements so the necessary arrangements can be made.
      • Autism spectrum: please inform the unit if you have any special requirements so the necessary arrangements can be made.
    • Interpreting service
      • If you need the services of a professional interpreter or someone who can use sign language please let us know before your admission date, so this can be arranged. You will not have to pay for any of these services.
      • the trust has a policy for using interpreting services including for information booklets.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women
      • Perinatal mental health specialist team including CPN/midwives have an interest in bereavement with counselling support.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • People can book a tour by phoning 0142 952 2879
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Refreshments are provided locally and cafe facilities have extended opening hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      All children's centres in Stockton, Hartlepool and East Durham
      • Booking phone number: 0164 262 4239
      • If in labour call: 0164 238 2818
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • The policy is the same as the postnatal ward.
      • Partner and children: 10am-8pm
        Other visitors: 3-4pm and 7-8pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • First 20 minutes: free
        Up to 12 hours: £3
        Up to 24 hours: £6;
        28 days: £10 as long as you're in the same vehicle.
