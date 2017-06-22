Western Isles Hospital

Western Isles

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Maternity Unit

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a tiny unit

200

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Labour ward icon

2

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • There is a ward area, or alternatively you can stay at home
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
    • Partners are encouraged to stay in specific circumstances
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women with an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-56 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

Because there is a small team of midwives, you are likely to have previously met or seen the midwives in the labour ward and who visit you postnatally.

Benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Western Isles
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Your situation will be assessed on an individual basis and the area adapted to accommodate your needs with help from a physiotherapist and occupational therapist
      • Hearing problems: Individual assessment. Also hearing loop, use NHS Scotland cards. Some staff are trained in conversational sign language
      • Sight problems: Your situation will be assessed on an individual basis. The area will be adapted to accommodate your needs with help from an occupational therapist and family members
      • Learning disabilities: Your situation will be assessed on an individual basis and other agencies can be involved with your agreement
      • Autism spectrum: Your situation will be assessed on an individual basis and other agencies can be involved with your agreement
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreting services provided by LanguageLine.
      • Situation will be assessed individually to see what other support can be provided
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Infant feeding
      • There are no specialist midwifery team due to the small numbers of women giving birth here. However some key staff have specific interests and all staff are involved in training on those issues. Advice is obtained from larger consultant units if appropriate

    Women's experiences

    General information

    • Tours
      • Tours are arranged at parenting classes or individually as needed
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 52.0 hours per week (31.0%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      You can also phone ward for information on 01851 708301
      Via your GP
      • If in labour call: 01851 708301
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Fathers and children anytime Other visitors 2-5pm and evening visiting from 6.30 - 9pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Main car park at hospital patient area. There is an area for patients and visitors
    • Parking
      • Free parking.
