You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4400

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Labour ward icon

21

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • There are bean bags, birthing balls, mats and birth pools
  • Birthing rooms
    • 21 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are not available.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
      • Partners can't stay with you but can stay in hospital accommodation
      • It is also possible to sleep in on-call rooms
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
      • Women with an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 1-3 days after the birth
      • Contact & visitor information

    How many midwives will I meet?

    The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

    You will receive 1:1 care in labour with a midwife looking after you and your baby in labour and the postnatal period.

      Who can give birth here?

      • Catchment area
        • Women who live within the catchment area: Lanarkshire
        • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
        • Limited mobility: Wheelchairs are available
        • Hearing problems: Interpreting services
        • Learning disabilities: You will be supported by helpers experienced in learning disabilities
      • Interpreting service
        • Face to face interpreting or a telephone line is available.
        • Easy read books with pictures
      • Specialist midwifery teams
        • Bereavement
        • Perinatal mental health
        • Substance misuse

      Women's experiences

      Reviews of this hospital

      General information

      • Breech baby
        • true
      • Non-NHS Care
        • Private maternity care isn't available here.
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Full accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
      • Consultant presence
        • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        • Booking phone number: 01698 361100 ext 7890
      • Outside space
        • There is no outside space available for women in labour
      • Visiting information
        • 1.30pm - 3pm and 5pm - 8pm for all6.30pm - 7pm for siblings9 am - 9 pm for partners
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • Parking available and drop off at side maternity entrance at night
        • parking spaces at the maternity unit
      • Parking
        • Free parking.
