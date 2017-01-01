- NHS vs private health care: what are your options?
You can pay to have your baby privately or you can ‘mix and match’ private and NHS care. From 3D scans to private midwives, this guide covers what’s available before, during and after the birth.
- Care from non-NHS midwives
Some women opt to pay for a private or independent midwife. Find out about private maternity care and how it can be paid for.
- Private maternity hospitals and facilities
Private hospitals and private maternity units are available in some parts of the UK. Find out what’s available and where you can find the care you want.
Advice for every step of your pregnancy
We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Sign me up