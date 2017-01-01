Safety and interventions

- Inductions and interventions in labour
Find out what to expect from medical interventions which can help you to give birth safely, such as forceps delivery, caesarean births and induction.
- Why you might need to transfer during labour
To transfer means being moved from one place to another during labour, such as from a birth centre to a labour ward. Here we explain why and how you might be transferred during labour.
- Interventions and transfer rates compared
Here we outline the findings of the research study which found that where you plan to give birth can impact your chances of having medical interventions and being transferred during labour.
- Having a c-section: what you need to know
A caesarean birth, also known as a caesarean section, may be recommended by your doctor as the safest option for you and your baby. Understand the risks and benefits of planned and unplanned caesareans.
