A caesarean birth, also known as a caesarean section, may be recommended by your doctor as the safest option for you and your baby. Understand the risks and benefits of planned and unplanned caesareans.

What is a c-section?

A caesarean is an operation to allow your baby to be born without going through the birth canal. Instead, your baby is born through a cut in your abdomen. A caesarean birth involves major abdominal surgery, although this can usually be done with a type of regional anaesthetic such as an epidural which allows you to remain awake if you want.

Why might I have a caesarean?

There are two kinds of caesarean: planned and unplanned.

Planned caesarean

Also known as an elective caesarean section, this is a caesarean scheduled to take place before labour starts. It may be planned for medical reasons, such as the position of your baby, or can in some circumstances be planned solely at your request.

Unplanned caesarean

Also called an emergency caesarean, this is a c-section which needs to take place quickly because an unexpected problem has arisen and your baby needs to be born as soon as possible. This decision is usually made when you’re already in labour.

It’s worth thinking about what you’d like to happen if you do end up having a c-section. Discuss this with your midwife in advance and include information on this when you’re writing your birth plan.

Can I ask to have a caesarean?

Yes. Some women choose to have a c-section for no medical reason. If you are considering requesting a planned caesarean birth, you can ask your midwife or doctor and they’ll explain the risks and benefits of having a caesarean compared to a vaginal birth.

If you’re anxious about having a vaginal birth, you should be offered a referral to a health professional who can help you cope with your anxiety. If, after discussion and any support offered, you decide that you would like to have a caesarean then you should be offered a planned caesarean. If your doctor isn’t willing to perform the caesarean, they should refer you to a doctor who will be.

If you’ve been planning a vaginal birth you may decide during labour that you would like to have a caesarean. At this point, you’re not entitled to a caesarean unless the doctor decides that there’s a medical need. Therefore the doctor will consider your views and make a decision using their clinical judgement.

How many women have caesareans?

In England in 2015-16, about 12% of women have a planned caesarean and 16% of women have an unplanned caesarean according to NHS maternity statistics. The chances of having an unplanned caesarean differ between different groups of women:

Older women are more likely to have an unplanned caesarean than younger women.

First-time mothers are more likely to have an unplanned caesarean than women giving birth for the second or subsequent time.

Use our Birth Choice tool to see the rates of planned and unplanned caesareans at your local hospitals.

How long will it take to recover from a caesarean?

Although most of the pain will be gone after a few days, it can feel sore around the wound for several weeks, and in some cases it can take months to get back to normal.

It’s recommended that you avoid strenuous activity for six weeks following the operation, to give your body the chance to recover. As with any operation, keeping the wound clean will help it heal and also minimise c-section scar tissue. Talk to your midwife or doctor if you have any concerns about the recovery period.

Following an unplanned caesarean some women experience mixed emotions because they feel as if events didn’t go as they had planned. You may find it helpful to discuss the birth with your midwife or doctor. Some maternity units offer a ‘Birth Afterthoughts’ or debriefing service with senior midwives or counsellors who can help you come to terms with these feelings.

Before you give birth, you might wish to find out in advance what happens during a caesarean birth and discuss the possibility of having one to help you feel better prepared.

What are the risks of a caesarean birth?

Having a caesarean is generally very safe. However, with any operation there are risks involved.

The c-section recovery period is generally longer than that after a vaginal birth.

You may contract an infection in the scar or the lining of your uterus following the operation.

Your chances of developing a blood clot are increased.

You may experience anaesthetic complications, as with any operation.

Scar tissue called adhesions can form in bands between the organs in your abdomen, which can be painful and result in the need for further operations.

What happens if I get pregnant again?

Having a baby by caesarean does not mean that you have to have a caesarean birth if you have another baby; you can still choose to have a vaginal birth. Vaginal birth after caesarean (VBAC) is possible for about two-thirds of women who try, but this rate varies depending on circumstances.

Our Birth Choice tool can show you the rates of vaginal birth after caesarean at your local units. Your doctor will also be able to advise you of your individual circumstances and help you understand your options.

Giving birth on the labour ward

If you have a c-section, your baby will be born on the labour ward. In this video, Rossella, Beki and Reena talk about their experiences of giving birth on the labour ward, and share their best tips on what to think about when choosing a hospital:

