Interventions and transfer rates compared

Where you plan to give birth can affect the experience you have – from how likely it is that you’ll have an unplanned caesarean to the chances of being transferred during labour. Below, we outline the findings of the Birthplace study from the British Medical Journal (BMJ) which looked at what happened to over 64,000 ‘low risk’ mothers giving birth in England.

Summary of the Birthplace study

This large study, published by the BMJ in 2011, looked at the safety of planning to give birth at home, in hospital and in a birth centre for women having straightforward, healthy pregnancies with no medical complications. It found that birth in England is generally very safe for the babies of women having straightforward, healthy pregnancies with no medical complications wherever it takes place, be that in a labour ward, birth centre or at home.

The study looked at whether there were any benefits for women to choose one place of birth over another, as well as how the chances of transferring to a different place during labour such as from your home to a hospital differ depending on where you plan to give birth and whether or not this is your first baby.

Place of birth

Planning to give birth in a birth centre was found to be as safe for the baby as planning birth in a labour ward for all mothers at low risk of complications.

For first-time mothers planning a home birth, there was a small increase in the risk to their baby over planning birth in a labour ward, but babies of women having a second or subsequent baby did not have this increased risk.

Women planning to give birth at home or in a birth centre were less likely to have major interventions (such as an unplanned caesarean) during labour than women planning birth in a labour ward.

Transferring during labour

First-time mothers planning a home birth or birth in a birth centre were more likely to transfer to the labour ward in labour or immediately after the birth than women having a second or subsequent baby.

Our handy Birth Choice tool takes these findings into account, so if you’re ready to find the best place for you to give birth, use the tool to see the local options most suited to you.

The study in more detail

What was the Birthplace study about?

The Birthplace study looked at what happened to over 64,000 ‘low risk’ mothers giving birth in England and the outcome for their babies. It included:

17,000 women planning a home birth

28,000 women planning birth in a birth centre (midwife-led unit)

20,000 women planning birth in a hospital labour ward (obstetric unit)

Which women were included?

The study was based on the women’s plans for where they were going to give birth, based on their care at the start of labour – so it was not based on where they actually gave birth. The main study only looked at women who were at low risk of complications, so women who were healthy, and who didn’t have complications in the current or in a previous pregnancy. The study didn’t include women who were having twins or a planned caesarean.

When looking at the effect of place of birth, the study took into account the women’s age, ethnicity and whether it was a first pregnancy.

What did the Birthplace study measure?

The most important outcome the researchers looked at was how safe the birth was for the baby. In general, a birth was counted as unsafe if the baby suffered any birth injury, didn’t get enough oxygen during the birth or died during the labour or shortly afterwards. These were termed ‘serious adverse outcomes’.

The research also looked at how the birth was for the mother – such as whether she had interventions like a caesarean or assisted birth, or if she needed a blood transfusion. It also looked at positive measures such as whether she breastfed her baby after the birth, or if she had a ‘normal birth’ without medical intervention.

Was this a good quality study?

Yes, this study was well-conducted with expert researchers and investigators. Enough women took part in the study to be able to see if there were real differences in safety and other outcomes between the different birth settings. It also took into account factors which could’ve affected the results such as the women’s age, ethnicity and whether it was a first pregnancy.

What were the results?

Safety and transfer

Over 995 births in every 1000 in the study were safe for the baby

Overall, for women at low risk of complications, the results showed that, wherever a woman has her baby, birth is very safe with about 4.3 births having serious adverse outcomes for the baby in every 1000 births.

1. Women having a second or subsequent baby.

Safety for the baby

The results showed that, for women at low risk of complications, there was no difference in safety for the baby between births planned to be in a hospital labour ward, a birth centre or at home.

Transfer

About 10% (10 in 100 women) planning out-of-hospital births were transferred to hospital either in labour or after the baby was born. For women planning to have their second or subsequent baby at home, just over 6% of them were transferred before their baby was born, and 5% were transferred after the baby was born.

2. Women having a first baby

Safety for the baby

For women at low risk of complications, there was no difference in safety for the baby between women planning to give birth in a hospital labour ward and those planning to give birth in a birth centre, whether that unit was some distance away from the hospital (‘freestanding‘) or on the same site (‘alongside‘).

Over 990 babies out of every 1000 planned to be born at home by women having their first baby had no serious adverse outcomes

For women planning a home birth for a first baby, the number of babies having a serious adverse outcome was 9.3 per 1000 births compared to 5.3 per 1000 in an obstetric unit.

Transfer

Women planning to give birth to their first baby at home or in a birth centre were more likely to transfer to a hospital labour ward than second or subsequent time mothers. 35% transferred from home before their baby was born, and 9% afterwards. About 55% of women planning a first baby at home were able to successfully complete their home births without going to hospital. The transfer rates from birth centres were around 36% to 40%.

Benefits for women

Low risk women planning births at home or in midwifery units had significantly fewer interventions than women giving birth in obstetric units. Where women did experience interventions these would’ve almost all taken place after transfer to a hospital.

Low risk women planning a first birth in a hospital labour ward were nearly twice as likely to have an unplanned caesarean or ventouse birth than those planning a home birth and were also more likely to have a forceps delivery (see Table 1).

Table 1: Outcomes for low risk women planning birth in different birth environments for first time mothers

Hospital labour ward Alongside birth centre Freestanding birth centre Home Unplanned caesarean 13% 7% 6% 8% Forceps 10% 8% 5% 6% Ventouse 12% 8% 5% 6% Augmentation (speeding up labour with a drip) 30% 17% 13% 16% Epidural 38% 24% 18% 21% Episiotomy (cut to help the baby be born) 28% 22% 16% 15% ‘Normal birth’* 46% 63% 71% 69%

*Birth without induction, epidural or spinal, general anaesthetic, caesarean, forceps, ventouse or episiotomy.

The differences were even bigger for low risk women having a second or subsequent baby. They were four to eight times more likely to have an unplanned caesarean in a labour ward compared with other settings, although overall rates of intervention were lower (see Table 2). Women planning birth in a labour ward were also substantially more likely to have an epidural, an episiotomy or to have labour artificially speeded-up.

Table 2: Outcomes for low risk women planning birth in different birth environments for second or subsequent time mothers

Hospital labour ward Alongside birth centre Freestanding birth centre Home Unplanned caesarean 4% 0.9% 0.6% 0.5% Forceps 1.9% 1.1% 0.7% 0.4% Ventouse 3.4% 1.3% 0.4% 0.5% Augmentation (speeding up labour with a drip) 7.4% 2.2% 1.2% 0.9% Epidural 15% 6% 3% 3% Episiotomy (cut to help the baby be born) 7.4% 3.6% 2.2% 1.5% “Normal birth”* 79% 91% 95% 96%

*Birth without induction, epidural or spinal, general anaesthetic, caesarean, forceps, ventouse or episiotomy.

References

These are the sources of information used in this article:

Birthplace in England Collaborative Group, Perinatal and maternal outcomes by planned place of birth for healthy women with low risk pregnancies: the Birthplace in England national prospective cohort study, BMJ 2011;343:d7400 (2011)

Birthplace in England Collaborative Group, Perinatal and maternal outcomes by planned place of birth for healthy women with low risk pregnancies: the Birthplace in England national prospective cohort study – Appendices, Data supplement to BMJ 2011;343:d7400 (2011)