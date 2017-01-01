Financing care
Financing care at home
If your relative would like to remain living at home, but needs help to do so, arranging home help or home care (also known as ‘domiciliary care’) might be the answer. Find out about the options for financing care for older people who wish to live independently, including local authority funding, self-funding and equity release.
In this guide
Getting local authority funding for care at homeFor domiciliary care, we explain the financial assessment and the capital limits system, personal health budgets and direct payments.
Self-funding care at homeIf your relative doesn’t qualify for funding, we look at how they might raise cash to pay for domiciliary care at home from their income or their property.
Claiming a VAT discountDon't lose out if you are aged 60 years or over and have mobility needs or a disability: you may qualify for a discount on VAT.
Equity release for care at homeEquity release can sound like an attractive way to release capital to help pay for care at home, but it isn't suitable for everyone. We explain the benefits and pitfalls.
Checklist for considering equity releaseThis is a practical checklist to guide you towards deciding whether equity release is right for your relative.
Real-life stories
Chris62, St AustellChris’s mum is 90 years old and has dementia. She is able to live in her own home because of the carers Chris organises.Read Chris's story
Rachel K.59, ReadingRachel’s mother was 91 when she was assessed as needing NHS continuing healthcare. Rachel discovered this only when she phoned her mother's social worker.Read Rachel K.'s story