Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Sit down with your relative to talk through the following checklist – equity release is a lifetime commitment and it’s vital to make an informed decision.

If you wish to download this checklist, please scroll down to the foot of the page and click on our PDF link.