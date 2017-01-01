Carer's assessment
Checklist: preparing for a carer's assessment
Before the assessment, sit down and think about your role as a carer. Be honest about the impact that caring for your relative or friend has on your life.
Think about your role as a carer
It might help to chat things through with family and friends, or to keep a diary for a week, about the care you are providing and how it affects you and makes you feel.
Without support, will you struggle to provide the care that the person you are caring for needs? It may not be realistic for you to provide all the support that your loved one needs, so don’t feel guilty if you can’t do it all.
In many cases, it's better for trained professionals to carry out certain tasks - they have the time and energy to dedicate to the job. You might not have this if you are an older person or you’re also juggling work and/or a family.
Before the assessment think about the following, make notes and take them into the assessment with you:
- Will you be able to talk freely if the person you care for is present?
- Do you want, or are you able, to carry on caring for your family member or friend?
- If you're prepared to continue, is there anything that could make your life easier?
- Without support, is there a risk that you might not be able to continue caring for your family member or friend?
- Do you have any physical or mental health problems, including stress or depression, that make your role as a carer more difficult?
- Does being a carer affect your relationships with other people, including the person you are caring for as well as other family and friends?
- If you have a job, does being a carer cause problems?
- Would you like more time to yourself so that you can sleep, take a break or enjoy some leisure activity? If so, what would you like to do?
- Would you like to do some training, voluntary work or paid work? If so, what would you like to do?
