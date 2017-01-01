If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Before the assessment, sit down and think about your role as a carer. Be honest about the impact that caring for your relative or friend has on your life.

Think about your role as a carer

It might help to chat things through with family and friends, or to keep a diary for a week, about the care you are providing and how it affects you and makes you feel.

Without support, will you struggle to provide the care that the person you are caring for needs? It may not be realistic for you to provide all the support that your loved one needs, so don’t feel guilty if you can’t do it all.

In many cases, it's better for trained professionals to carry out certain tasks - they have the time and energy to dedicate to the job. You might not have this if you are an older person or you’re also juggling work and/or a family.

Before the assessment think about the following, make notes and take them into the assessment with you: