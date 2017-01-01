For carers
Registering a death
We take you through how and when to register the death of someone close to you, which you have to do by law before you can confirm funeral arrangements and administer the estate.
In this guide
-
Preparing to register a deathHere we explain who can register a death and what information will be needed, so you are prepared when you go to the registry office.
-
Checklist: what to take with you when registering a deathFind out which documents and information you might find useful to bring to the registry office with our checklist.
-
The process of registering a deathFind out what to expect when you go to the registry office, and which documents you need from the registrar to organise the funeral.
Related advice
Useful organisations and websites
We have put together a list of websites that you might find useful when registering a death.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites