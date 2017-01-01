If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

We take you through how and when to register the death of someone close to you, so you’ll be able to confirm funeral arrangements and administer the estate.

On this page we give you information about:

1. Who can register a death?

2. Where do I register a death?

When someone dies, it is a legal requirement to register the death. It’s the last formal step before you can hold a funeral, and after the registration you’ll receive the death certificate, which you'll need to inform authorities and companies of your relative or friend’s death.

Who can register a death?

A number of people can register the death, and who it ends up being usually depends on the circumstances of the death as well as relatives’ wishes. The person who registers the death is known as the informant.

If the death occurred at home or in a hospital or care home, there are a few different people who can carry out the role. They are:

a relative

someone present at the death

an official from the hospital or care home

the person making the funeral arrangements.

If the person has been found dead elsewhere, the following people are qualified to register the death:

a relative of the deceased able to provide the registrar with the required details

a person present at the time of death

the person who found the body

the person in charge of the body

the person arranging the funeral.

In cases where a coroner’s inquest has been held, the coroner will act as the informant and provide the registrar with all the necessary details. In this case, there is no need for the family and relatives to register the death, but they will need to attend the register office if copies of the death certificate are needed, or to arrange for them to be sent home.