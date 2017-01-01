If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

When it comes to choosing a care home for a loved one, you’ll naturally want to do everything in your power to make sure their needs are met and they will be happy living there.

On this page, you can find information about how best to choose a care home:

1. Get a care needs assessment

2. Shortlist suitable care homes

3. Check care home inspection reports

4. Ask friends and family for recommendations

5. Contact suitable care homes

6. Visit the care homes

1. Get a care needs assessment

If your relative is considering moving to a residential care home or a nursing home, the first step is to get a free needs assessment from the social services department of your local authority.

The needs assessment is especially vital if your relative needs financial help from the local authority, as councils will only fund care that your relative has been assessed as needing.

Even if your relative plans to arrange, or pay for, a care home themselves, a needs assessment is very important. It gives a professional assessment of the type of care and support needed, which will help your relative choose a care home best suited to their needs. It can also make you aware of other care services available in your area that you might not have considered before.

2. Shortlist suitable care homes

Use our Care services directory to find care homes in your chosen area that provide the type of care your relative needs. You can filter for homes that offer residential care or nursing care as well as looking for those homes that offer more specialist support, such as for dementia or physical disabilities.

We give you information for all registered care homes in the UK, which includes contact details, a link to the home's website and, in England, a link to the latest inspection report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).