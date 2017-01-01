If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Don’t be afraid to ask lots of questions when you visit care homes: the more information you have, the more confident you will feel about making the best choice.

On this page you will find information about :

1. Questions to ask

2. Visiting the care homes

3. Before finally committing

Questions to ask

Once you’ve shortlisted your care homes, you’ll be looking to make your first visit. Download our checklist of questions and discuss them with the person you're arranging care for (if they are able to do this) and other relevant people, such as family members or close friends, should you wish. There might be additional questions that are important to you. Make sure you write these down.

The following are the questions we recommend you ask a care home, regardless of it being a residential care home or nursing home, to help you get the information you need. For a full list, see the downloadable checklist below.

Fees and costs

How much will it cost, and when are the fees due?

What do the fees include and exclude?

Are residents tied in to the contract for a minimum period?

How much notice will be given for fee increases?

If your relative's care is being paid for by the local authority and a care home suggests that a third-party top-up fee could be paid (maybe to help cover the cost of the room or for a room with a better view), explain that you will talk to the local authority about this. Third-party top-up fees should always be a voluntary payment and the contract for this would be between the person paying the top-up fee and the local authority, not the care home.

NHS-funded nursing care is another area that our research at Which? has shown to potentially being exploited by care homes. If your relative is eligible for nursing care contribution, it is paid directly to the care home by the NHS. This amount should be deducted from your relative's bill, if he or she is paying for their care.

Practical issues

When would space be available? Is there a waiting list?

What social activities are available?

What is the procedure for giving feedback or raising complaints?

Around the home

Can a resident bring their own furniture and possessions?

Are there private/en suite toilet and bathroom facilities?

Is there an outdoor space for residents to use whenever they want? Do they have to ask if they can go outside?

