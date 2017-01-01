Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Before making a final decision about a home care agency, get as much information as possible so you can compare providers and make sure they meet your requirements.

1. Sit down with your relative and make a list of what they want from a careworker

What do they want help with?

How often do they want them to visit?

What time do they want them to visit?

What specific activities do they want them to help with?

What’s their budget? How many hours a day/week can they afford help?

2. Make a list of home care agencies in the area that meet your relative’s needs

To find domiciliary care providers in your relative’s area, use our Care services directory where we provide you with contact details and, for services in England, the last inspection date and ratings given by the Care Quality Commission. A link is given to the latest inspection report.

Inspection reports for domiciliary care providers elsewhere in UK can be found at:

If your relative is planning to use the services of a live-in careworker through an introductory agency, note that the regulator in England (the CQC) no longer regulates such providers. Many of them, especially members of the Live-in Care Hub, aim to exceed the standards set out by the CQC.

'I chose this care agency because they say they have experience of dealing with dementia and one of the key things is consistency.' Jo's story

Whether an introductory agency elsewhere in the UK is regulated depends on the legislation in that country and the precise services the agency provides, with each case decided individually.

3. Draw up a shortlist of home care agencies

Only include those agencies that appear to be able to meet your relative’s needs.

4. Contact the home care agencies on the list

Arrange to meet with staff, preferably at your relative’s home. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. This is your opportunity to find out what you and your relative need to know.

Key things to consider when drawing up a shortlist of home care agencies