Our Care services directory includes information about live-in care providers around the UK, which you can search for via a postcode. However, many of the live-in care agencies operate from a head office and their local offices aren’t necessarily clearly signposted. For a list of live-in care companies that are members of the United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA) and provide this type of care around the UK, see the Live-in care hub.
More information
Attendance allowance: your relative might be entitled to financial support: find out more in our guide.