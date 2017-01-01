Your relative's needs
In this section we explain how to deal with common concerns and worries that you may have about your relative.
Dealing with a medical emergencyWe help you understand what happens in a medical emergency, including getting the best care and dealing with practical issues when it's time for your relative to leave.
Dealing with changing care needsIf your relative receives domiciliary care or lives in sheltered housing or a residential home, learn what to do if their needs change.
Dealing with a fallWithin the care system, preventing falls in older people has an increasingly high priority. Here we explain who can help and identify common causes of falls and how to deal with them.
Dementia and other memory problemsIn this guide we explain the possible causes and signs of memory loss, and the best way to support someone with dementia.
Keeping warm and keeping coolMaintaining a healthy body temperature becomes more important as you get older. Our guide explains what you can do to help your relative stay safe and comfortable.
Concern about elderly drivers and drivingIn this guide we look at some of the challenges older people face with driving and also look at the alternatives to driving: from cycling and walking, to car sharing and community transport.
Tackling lonelinessOlder people are particularly vulnerable to feelings of loneliness and isolation. We explain why and how to help someone you love who may be feeling lonely.
Dealing with unsatisfactory careFind out how to spot unsatisfactory care and the process of raising your concern and making a complaint armed with knowledge about the standards of care.
Scams and older peopleIn this guide we explain common phone scams, postal scams, doorstep scams and online scams and give advice on how to protect yourself against them.