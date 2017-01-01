Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Checklist for areas that might be covered in the needs assessment

How to prepare for the needs assessment

It is important that your relative explains not only what is going on, but how their health affects them.

Medical needs

What medical problems do they have currently or have had in the past?

What medication do they take?

Do they have any ongoing health problems such as high blood pressure?

Do they have any physical health problems, difficulties with mobility, problems with incontinence?

Do they have any sight or hearing problems that cause difficulties?

Do they have any mental health problems (such as depression)?

Do they have any problems with memory?

About your relative

Your relative’s point of view: what are the problems and issues in their own words?

Have they had any falls?

What do they want?

Where do they want to live? For example, if your relative needs to be in a care home in a particular area to maintain relationships with family and friends, this can be classed as a need, so it is important to ensure you cover this in the assessment. If the only homes available in that area are more expensive than the area where your relative lives, then the local authority where your relative has been assessed should pay the additional cost.

Are they able to take care of themselves?

What is their diet like? Do they eat regular meals?

Do they drink or smoke?

Do they take regular exercise?

Are there any hobbies and interests that they wish to maintain?

Do their mental or physical health problems pose a risk to other people’s safety?

Do they need any advice about finances or benefits and allowances, such as the Attendance allowance or Personal independence payments (PIP) (which is replacing the Disability Living Allowance (DLA))?

About their living conditions