Being told your relative is ready to come home is positive news. However, you might have concerns, particularly if your relative is likely to need more care than before he or she was admitted to hospital.

A patient’s care shouldn’t end the minute they leave hospital. All hospitals should have plans in place to help your relative with the transition from hospital to home. Each hospital will have its own policy and arrangements for discharging patients and should provide information about this.

A hospital social worker and possibly a discharge co-ordination team are likely to be involved in planning your relative’s ongoing care. Most importantly, your relative should be told who to contact for help and support once they have returned home.

Is your relative ready to go home? Your relative has the right to discharge him- or herself from hospital at any time, but you should speak to them, and the medical team, if you feel they are doing this before they are ready. If you, or your relative, are unhappy with a suggested discharge date, raise your concerns with the hospital staff.

The professionals in charge of your relative's care should have drawn up a treatment plan in discussion with both your relative and you, which leads to your relative’s eventual discharge, within 24 hours of your relative's admission to hospital.

Your relative should only be discharged from hospital:

when their doctors are happy that they are well enough to go home and

when they have appropriate care in place so they can manage safely at home.

Your relative should not be discharged in the middle of the night or without adequate arrangement for transport. If you do not agree with the decision to discharge or with the discharge arrangements, speak to the nurse in charge of the team involved with your relative's care.

You should also be provided with information on how to seek a review and the NHS complaints procedure, should you need to do this. The Patient Advice and Support Service (PASS) can also help (see the Useful organisations and websites page for medical emergencies).