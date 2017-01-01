If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Being discharged from hospital might just be a part of the whole story for your relative. Ongoing care and support may now need to be planned, either at home or in a care home.

Mobility aids and home alterations

If your relative has mobility issues, and would benefit from home adaptations or equipment, they will also need to be assessed by an occupational therapist (OT). The ward nurse, their key worker or a liaison nurse can arrange for the OT to visit them if this hasn’t happened as part of the needs assessment. The OT will also need to visit your relative’s home to get an idea of the mobility difficulties they might face. You can request to be present at the visit (with your relative's permission). Once an OT has assessed your relative’s needs, they’ll arrange any equipment needed for when your relative goes home.

Benefits and allowances If your relative’s needs have changed, they may be entitled to benefits or allowances that they weren’t entitled to before. For example, they may now be entitled to an Attendance allowance or Personal independence payment (PIP) (which has replaced the disability living allowance (DLA)).

If you need to find an occupational therapist or physiotherapist yourself, see Accessing occupational therapy for older people and Physiotherapy for older people.

Remember that home adaptations may take longer to organise, so as long as it’s deemed safe for your relative to go home, they may be discharged on the basis that the adaptations will be carried out once they’re home.

Your relative may have to pay for these services, depending on their savings or income, which will be assessed by social services as a part of the needs assessment.