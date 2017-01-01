Buying a house: mortgage calculators
Use our mortgage calculators to find out what your monthly repayments will be, how much mortgage you're likely to be able to borrow, and more.
Choose a mortgage calculator
How much can I borrow?
Find out how much mortgage you could borrow to put towards buying a home.
What's your situation?
How many of you are applying?
What is your total annual income before tax?
You are likely to be able to borrow around
What the numbers mean
If you borrowed xx and repaid it over 25 years with 3% interest, you'd pay xx per month.Start again
Repayments calculator
Thinking about applying for a mortgage? Enter the details below to find out how much you'll repay each month.
Calculate
Monthly payment:
But be careful, if your interest rate goes up by 3% your monthly payment will be xx
How your payment breaks down
Monthly mortgage payment:
Monthly interest payment:
Total you'll pay over full term:
Why use a mortgage calculator?
There's no denying that mortgages are complicated. That's why we've developed a range of calculators to help you work out your options.
Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.
