Which? tries out Cuisinart One Cup coffee machine

Will this Cuisinart coffee maker provide a quick and easy caffeine fix?

The Cuisinart One Cup Grind & Brew coffee machine costs more than most filter coffee machines, so we got one of our researchers to see whether it can make a coffee worth splashing out for.

It’s one of a new breed of filter coffee makers aiming to offer a similar convenience and ease-of-brewing to capsule coffee machines, such as those from Nespresso, but with filter coffee rather than espresso.

However, unlike other single-serve filter coffee makers we’ve seen, the Cuisinart grinds beans fresh for each cup.

Find out what our researcher thought of this coffee machine in the full Cuisinart One Cup Grind & Brew first look review.

One-cup filter coffee machines

We’ve tried out several one-cup coffee machines, including the Breville Coffexpress (£20) and KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker, which you can pick up for around £60. Neither uses beans; instead you add pre-ground coffee to make your brew. However, they do each include an insulated travel cup, so you can make a coffee and take it with you on the go.

The Lakeland Switch coffee maker is an unusual option – it gives you the choice of making either a single travel cup-worth of coffee or a full jug. Plus it costs less than £100.

It’s normal for bean-to-cup machines to be more expensive than rivals, though, as your coffee beans are freshly ground to order. This is claimed to result in a better-tasting coffee, although we haven’t always found this to be the case.

Find out what we thought of all these models by heading to our filter coffee machine reviews.

Filter coffee vs capsule coffee

If you’re keen for a daily caffeine fix – and like a longer coffee – then a one-cup filter machine could be a good bet, especially if you’re trying to cut down on your spending.

Using ground coffee or beans to make espresso or filter coffee costs around 7p per cup. Some filter machines also need paper filters (around 3p each), but many of the models we tested have a permanent filter, so this won’t be an ongoing expense.

Capsule machines from brands such as Nespresso, while usually relatively cheap to buy, will cost you more to run. We’ve found the cost per cup can be anything from 23p to 50p. However, their popularity shows that many people are willing to pay more for their coffee, and they are still a cheaper option than high street coffee shops.

If you think a capsule or espresso machine might suit you better, head to our coffee machine reviews to compare models.

More on this…