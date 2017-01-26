Miele launches first ever bagless vacuum cleaner

The Miele Blizzard claims to be more hygenic than rival bagless vacuums The Miele Blizzard claims to be more hygenic than rival bagless vacuums

Miele has unveiled its first ever range of bagless vacuum cleaners – Miele Blizzard – joining rival brands such as Dyson, Bosch, Hoover and Vax in the bagless market.

Miele has famously stuck to making only bagged vacuums even when most rival brands offered bagless options. It claims it has waited this long to ensure that the final product is better than the competition.

The design of the new vacuums is claimed to be more hygenic than rivals, thanks to the two-tier dust separation system. This separates fine dust from larger debris, and should prevent smaller particles spraying out when you empty it.

We have sent the Miele Blizzard home with one of our researchers and you can read about their first impressions in our First Look review. We’ll shortly be sending the Miele Blizzard to our test lab too. In the meantime, you can see how rival bagless models compare by checking our vacuum cleaner reviews.

Miele Blizzard range

Miele’s new bagless vacuums don’t come cheap. The entry level model – the Blizzard CX1 PowerLine SKCE2 – costs £300, while the pet version – the Blizzard CX1 Cat & Dog PowerLine SKCE2 – costs £350. For the extra you get a turbo brush to tackle pesky pet hair.

The top-of-range Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine SKME2 costs £400, and has an additional hard floor tool and quick-touch controls on the vacuum handle. Cost-wise, this is roughly on par with other premium bagless models from the likes of Dyson. However, we’ve tested much cheaper bagged vacuums from Miele, so check our reviews of Miele vacuum cleaners to see if you can bag yourself a bargain.

Why has Miele ditched the bag?

Bagless vacuum cleaners have become increasingly popular, with one key advantage being that you don’t have to pay for new bags on an ongoing basis. But one common complaint is that bagless vacuums can be messy and unhygienic when emptying. Hair, fluff and other debris can clog together, so you can’t just shake the dirt out neatly without causing a dust cloud.

Miele says that the Blizzard separates fine dust from larger debris, so that when you empty it into the bin there is less mess. It’s not the only vacuum cleaner we’ve seen to offer a solution to this problem though.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaners have a ‘hygenic bin-emptying’ feature. This consists of a rubber collar that pushes dirt out of the bin when you open it, theoretically saving you from scrabbling around to free the dust. You can see what we thought of this feature in the full Dyson V8 Absolute review.

Bagged vs bagless vacuum cleaners

We’ve tested hundreds of bagged and bagless vacuum cleaners over the years, and found that neither comes out strongly as the superior technology overall. However, there are pros and cons to each. Which type is right for you will come down to personal preference, but three key things to consider are:

Hygiene – in general, it’s not as messy a job to empty a bagged vacuum cleaner compared to a bagless one. Bagless vacuum cleaners can produce more of a dust cloud when emptying and occasionally you might have to reach into the cylinder to untangle any matted dirt and fluff.

in general, it’s not as messy a job to empty a bagged vacuum cleaner compared to a bagless one. Bagless vacuum cleaners can produce more of a dust cloud when emptying and occasionally you might have to reach into the cylinder to untangle any matted dirt and fluff. Cost – bagged vacuum cleaners come with the ongoing expense and hassle of buying new bags. They generally only cost a few pounds each, but the cost can mount up over a vacuum cleaner’s lifetime.

bagged vacuum cleaners come with the ongoing expense and hassle of buying new bags. They generally only cost a few pounds each, but the cost can mount up over a vacuum cleaner’s lifetime. Ongoing maintenance – in general, bagless vacuums have smaller capacities, so you will probably find yourself emptying them more often than you would a bagged vacuum cleaner.

Whatever you decide, make sure you pick from our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners to ensure you get superior cleaning power.

