Which? testing reveals the best DAB personal radio

Our latest round of digital radio testing has uncovered a diminutive personal DAB radio with excellent battery life, warm stereo sound and clear speech.

Personal DAB radios are pocket-sized, often with an aerial in the headphones to enable your radio to receive a strong signal. At Which? we’ve been testing radios for over 20 years and we’ve seen our fair share of good and bad personal radio devices so we were surprised by the results.

We’ve also tested the latest low-cost radio from John Lewis, the eye-catching John Lewis Note. Previously we’ve discovered great-value radios from the department store’s own brand, but we’ve also seen mediocre-sounding radios, so you can never be sure until it’s gone through our full test programme.

Read on to find out more details about the latest DAB radios tested by Which?.

New digital radios on test in 2017

Pure Move 2520

Pure Move 2520 is a personal DAB radio priced at £80. It comes supplied with in-ear noise-isolating headphones and can receive FM, DAB and DAB+, so it will work in some overseas countries. Pocket-sized, it weighs just 105g and has a rechargeable battery. But is the rotary wheel control easy to use and, most importantly, how does it sound? Take a look at the expert listening panel’s verdict in our full Pure Move 2520 radio review.

Roberts SportsDAB6

Similar in size to the Pure Move 2520, the Roberts SportsDAB6 also comes with a pair of in-ear headphones that function as an aerial for the radio. But unlike the Move 2520, it features a built-in speaker and can be used without headphones. It’s also slightly more expensive, costing £90. How does it compare in terms of rechargeable battery life, sound quality and ease of use? Read our full Roberts SportsDAB6 radio review to see if it’s a good investment.

John Lewis Note

Considering that many DAB radios now cost over £100, John Lewis continues to make low-priced digital models. The Note is the newest in its range. It’s a brightly coloured, modern looking FM and DAB radio that costs £35. It’s pretty basic in terms of features, but the important thing is how it sounds and how easy it is to use. Find out how this radio fared in our tests by reading the full John Lewis Note radio review.

Roberts Zoombox 3

On paper, Roberts Zoombox 3 is ideal for those who want to have a number of different listening options. It’s a FM/DAB boombox-style radio, which can also play CDs, and MP3 and WMA digital-audio files stored on SD cards. It can also stream music from other devices using a USB cable. But how easy is it to switch between them and is this radio worth its £100 price tag? See our full Roberts Zoombox 3 radio review for all the details.