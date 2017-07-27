Dimplex has recalled five of its portable dehumidifiers after finding that one of the components could overheat and cause the product to catch fire.

The issue affects the DXDH10N, DXDH16N, FTE10, FTE16 and FTE20 models, manufactured between January and June 2015.

Dimplex is advising owners of these models to stop using them immediately, by switching them off at the power socket and unplugging them.

If you own a Dimplex dehumidifier and you’re not sure whether it’s affected, check its serial number before continuing to use it.

In need of a new dehumidifier? Find out which are the best dehumidifiers we’ve reviewed.

Check your Dimplex dehumidifier

The serial number will appear on the product rating plate, which can be found by removing the water tank.

When you have removed the water tank, you will find the eight-digit serial number inside a white box on the silver product information label (or product rating plate).

If the first three digits of this number are between 501 and 522, you need to stop using your dehumidifier and contact Dimplex.

Dimplex says it is ‘committed to identifying and recovering all affected products that have been sold’.

The manufacturer also says that its dehumidifiers of a different model to the ones listed above, or with a serial number that does not begin 501-522, can continue to be used.

What to do if you own a recalled product

If you own one of these dehumidifiers, call the Dimplex helpline on 0800 028 5386 (Monday–Thursday 8.30am–5pm, Friday 8.30am–3pm) to arrange a replacement.

Last year, Dimplex also had to recall its 10-litre dehumidifiers DXDH10N and DH212 with a manufacturing date prior to August 2012, due to a similar fire hazard.