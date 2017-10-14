How much does it really cost to fix your boiler?

To help protect you from being overcharged the next time your boiler breaks down, we asked 219 Which? Trusted Traders how much they would charge for parts and labour to fix the 10 most common boiler faults.

It’s always sensible to get more than one quote for any type of significant boiler repair. But we know what it’s like. When you’re living in a freezing cold home, suffering cold showers, it’s tempting to just go with the first person who can get the job done.

Over the next few weeks, thousands of us will be firing up our central heating after a summer off. Some might find that their boiler has developed an unexpected fault during its summer holiday. Use our research to make sure you don’t get overcharged, and find out how to avoid costly repairs.

The cost of the 10 most common boiler repairs

If your boiler needs some care and attention, use the infographic below as a guide so you’ll know whether the quote you receive for the work is in the right ballpark:

How to avoid costly boiler repairs

The best way to avoid costly boiler repairs is to buy a boiler from a trustworthy and reliable brand. For our boiler reviews, as well as checking the expert views of 219 Which? Trusted Traders, we also conduct a survey of almost 10,000 boiler owners each year.

This means that we can tell you, according to people who own them, which brand breaks down the least, and which is the most well-liked by its owners.

The difference between the most and least reliable brands is stark:

4 in 10 boilers from the least reliable brand developed a fault in the first six years

1 in 10 boilers from the most reliable brand developed a fault.

Our research

Every year we conduct a large and unique survey of Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers to ask them everything from their opinions on the build quality of different brands of boilers, to whether they would recommend them and how easy it is to get hold of parts and spares.

This year, we asked each engineer how much they would charge for parts and labour to fix the 10 most common parts that might need replacing in your boiler. By averaging the price quoted from the 219 heating engineers we surveyed, we can reveal an accurate guide price for the most common boiler faults.

