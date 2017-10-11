With the release of the Philips Smart Shaver Series 7000, the spread of smart functionality into the world of grooming is nearly complete. But is the growth of connected personal care products all a bit unnecessary?

Philips’ latest innovation is a global first. Using Bluetooth, the electric shaver pairs with an app and provides real-time feedback on shaving technique as well as producing a personalised shaving plan, which aims to help users combat shaving related skin issues such as burn or ingrown hairs.

From a hairbrush that ‘listens to hair’ to toothbrushes that track how you’re brushing, we’ve seen a growing number of these connected firsts in the last couple of years. For many of these smart products, opinions are split on the usefulness of the apps and how much time users are really willing to invest in putting life into what are often pretty mundane tasks.

But is this one different? Shaving-related skin complaints are the bane of many a man’s life, and features that could help tackle them would surely be welcomed by most, wouldn’t they?

Head to our full Philips Smart Shaver Series 7000 first look review to discover our expert, unbiased opinion on whether it’s all it’s cracked up to be, or read on to discover some of its key selling points.

Philips Smart Shaver Series 7000 – features and functions

At £300 the Philips Smart Shaver is more than three times as much as our cheapest Best Buy electric shaver. For that price we expect a lot and this shaver certainly talks a good talk. The specs on the Philips Smart Shaver Series 7000 include:

Bluetooth compatible: This feature allows you to connect between your smartphone or tablet and the electric shaver. You’ll get access to a variety of tips, plus data on your shaving technique, through an app.

This feature allows you to connect between your smartphone or tablet and the electric shaver. You’ll get access to a variety of tips, plus data on your shaving technique, through an app. Connects with the Smart Shaver app: This is a proprietary Philips app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and provides users with a personalised shaving plan. Other features include the ability to customise the shaver’s speed settings to match your skin type. Philips’ original grooming app, which has been around for a couple of years, has been reasonably well received by reviewers, so it will be interesting to see what users make of this new app.

SmartSensor technology: A built-in accelerometer tracks the shaver’s movement and speed as you use it and relays this to the app. You’ll then receive immediate feedback to help you make adjustments to your shaving technique, which can help you get a smoother shave.

A built-in accelerometer tracks the shaver’s movement and speed as you use it and relays this to the app. You’ll then receive immediate feedback to help you make adjustments to your shaving technique, which can help you get a smoother shave. Flexing rotary heads and SkinGlide rings: The three rotary heads on the shaver flex in multiple directions, which Philips claims will allow you to achieve a gentler, closer shave. Philips claims the SkinGlide rings, which encircle the blades, ‘reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin’, giving the shaver ‘a smooth, easy glide that helps protect against skin irritation.’

The three rotary heads on the shaver flex in multiple directions, which Philips claims will allow you to achieve a gentler, closer shave. Philips claims the SkinGlide rings, which encircle the blades, ‘reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin’, giving the shaver ‘a smooth, easy glide that helps protect against skin irritation.’ Wet and dry shaving: As expected with such a high-end model you can use it dry or in the shower. Wet shavers are generally easier to keep clean, even more so if you follow our tips on how to clean and maintain an electric shaver.

As expected with such a high-end model you can use it dry or in the shower. Wet shavers are generally easier to keep clean, even more so if you follow our tips on how to clean and maintain an electric shaver. Attachments: This model comes with a click-on beard styler and a facial cleansing brush. You’ll also get a convenient travel pouch and a small brush to help you keep your shaver clean.

The shaver also comes with a two-year guarantee, which is reassuring should you encounter any issues with it.

How much should you pay for an electric shaver?

Innovative products like the Philips Smart Shaver tend to open a new price bracket in their respective markets. £300 is, for now, a rare price for an electric shaver. Only self-cleaning models, such as the Philips Series 9000 S9031/26 or Braun’s Series 9 9290cc come close in terms of equivalent cost.

But you don’t have to pay anywhere near that to get one of the best electric shavers. In fact, if you’re happy to forego the smart features on the Series 7000, you can currently pick up the regular Series 7000 S7530/50 shaver with beard trimmer, facial cleansing brush and travel pouch on the Philips online store for the reduced price of £120.

But if all those models are well out of your budget, fear not, as we’ve tested electric shavers that are available for just £30. Check out all our electric shaver reviews to find the right model to suit your needs. Also make sure you head to the shops fully knowledgeable of what features to look out for and how much to expect to spend, by reading our expert guide on how to buy the best electric shaver.