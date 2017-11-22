Aspiring homeowners will be given a much-needed boost after Chancellor Philip Hammond announced he will abolish stamp duty for all first-time buyers on properties up to £300,000.

The government has predicted that 95% of first-time buyers will see their stamp duty tax bill cut, while 80% will pay no stamp duty at all – with the changes effective from today.

Which? explains how the new stamp duty taxation will work.





What changes are being made to stamp duty?

Stamp duty is a tax on residential property or land. Previously, homeowners in England, Northern Ireland and Wales have paid Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) on properties worth over £125,000.

From today, there will be no stamp duty to pay on first-time buyer properties bought for up to £300,000. As an example, someone paying £208,000 for their first home will save £1,660.

Properties valued up to £500,000 are also eligible for stamp duty relief, which will be applied on the first £300,000, effectively knocking £5,000 off your tax bill – to help those buying their first home in expensive areas such as London.

The stamp duty bill of the average first-time buyer in London will nearly halve, from £10,500 to £5,500.

New stamp duty rates for first time buyers from today:

Nothing if the property is below £300,000

5% on anything above £300,000, if the property is worth between £300,000 and £500,000

The tiered rates under the old system for properties above £500,000 (ranging from 5% to 12%) – no tax relief is available for properties worth more than £500,000.



Previously, when you purchased property to live in worth more than £125,000, you had to pay stamp duty, regardless of whether it was your first home or not.

Different rates applied to different portions of the property value. Buyers paid 2% from £125,001 to £250,000; 5% from £250,001 to £925,000; 10% from £925,001 to £1.5 million; and 12% on anything over £1.5 million.

The changes will apply in England from today. Stamp duty will also apply in Wales until April 2018, while in Scotland, you pay Land and Buildings Transaction Tax instead.