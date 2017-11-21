Best shops to buy your Christmas food revealed

Be prepared to shop around if you want to buy the best Christmas dinner ingredients.

In January 2017, we asked 2,500 Which? members to rate the turkey, stuffing, chipolatas and fresh veg they ate for their Christmas lunch last year to find out which stores you’d need to visit to get the tastiest festive plate-full.

And while buying all your Christmas food from your usual supermarket may be more convenient, our survey suggests you’ll need to visit more than one store if you want the best turkey, stuffing, chipolatas and fresh veg to serve on 25 December.

Based on what shoppers told us, we’ve given ratings to different retailers, including Aldi, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose. No single retailer earned the top customer score in all four categories, while two of the biggest supermarkets – Sainsbury’s and Tesco – were among the bottom two retailers in at least three of them.

The best Christmas food of 2017

Christmas lunch is often only one of many indulgences on the big day. That’s why we also drafted in experts for a blind taste test of mince pies, Christmas puddings, fizz and red wine. Again, it means a couple of extra stops when you’re buying your Christmas food, but we think it’s worth it when the alternative means settling for less.

Mince pies

A warm mince pie with a steaming cup of tea is hard to beat on a winter's afternoon, especially if the pastry is crisp and buttery, and the mincemeat is fruity and well seasoned with festive spice. Our experts tasted 11 premium traditional mince pies to help you find the best.

Christmas puddings

We only found one Best Buy Christmas pudding this year, despite our panel tasting 10. Scoring six percentage points more than its nearest rival, our experts praised the variety of fruits and nuts in this Best Buy pudding and enjoyed the boozy aroma.

Christmas fizz

If you're planning on popping open some Champagne this year, bear in mind that spending more doesn't guarantee better results. A Best Buy bottle starts at just over £20, while one of the worst our panel tasted costs more than £30, with our experts finding that it lacked fruitiness and complexity.

Red wine

Our expert panel of five wine experts also tasted 11 supermarket red wines to take away the challenge of pairing a wine with your Christmas dinner. Whether you prefer your wine to be 'bright and juicy' or full of 'robust flavours', our guide to the best red wine, which includes tasting notes for all 11, will help you find the perfect winter red for you this Christmas.

Christmas sandwiches

We haven’t just rated and tasted the best Christmas food for you to eat at home this year. We’ve also ranked Christmas sandwiches to help you get in the festive spirit when you’re traipsing around the shops.

We haven't just rated and tasted the best Christmas food for you to eat at home this year. We've also ranked Christmas sandwiches to help you get in the festive spirit when you're traipsing around the shops.