Financial advisers found publishing false credentials online

Financial advisers featured on online comparison services used by consumers could be misleading the public about their credentials, a Which? Money investigation has found.

Which? Money analysed 43 advice firms which are listed on on Unbiased.co.uk – a comparison service that allows you to find a financial adviser – which stated they employed certified financial planners. These are advisers who hold a specific certification from the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment (CISI).

Some 63% of them (27 firms), however, did not actually employ any such advisers.

Seven out of 24 firms (29%) were also falsely claiming to be accredited by the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA), and 14 out of 72 firms (19%) claimed to have advisers with chartered financial planner status, despite not employing anyone who was, in fact, chartered.

Which? also discovered that other online directories for financial advisers, VouchedFor and the Money Advice Service’s (MAS) Retirement Adviser Directory, contained inaccurate information about the qualifications of the advisers listed on the websites.

The findings highlight the difficulties consumers face when trying to shop around for a financial adviser that best suits their needs.

Incorrect information on Unbiased despite Which? warning

Which? Money previously uncovered similar rates of false results on Unbiased in March 2016, when we found that 61% of advisers claiming to be CISI-accredited did not appear on the provider’s official lists.

At the time, Unbiased promised to work with the CISI to weed out the false listings. However, after reviewing the site and speaking to both organisations, it has emerged that Unbiased has not made an effort to regularly liaise with the CISI, although it claims to have checked its database against CISI lists as a one-off.

However, the persistent high rate of inaccurate and misleading listings suggests there is more work to be done.

Unbiased chief executive Karen Barrett told us the company is currently working with accrediting bodies to check the accuracy of its listings, and is ‘working to find a good solution to check them more efficiently’.

She added that most of the inaccuracies were in free profiles rather than the more in-depth profiles that advisers must pay for.

Kevin Moore, director of global business at the CISI, said: ‘We are extremely concerned to see the results of this report’.

He added that the CISI will work with Which? to determine whether inaccuracies are the responsibility of Unbiased or the result of advisers fraudulently misrepresenting themselves.

The different qualifications financial advisers can hold

We recommend you look for additional qualifications when choosing a financial adviser, such as the ones mentioned above. Find more information on each here:

To achieve chartered status, an adviser must pass at least four specialist exams, be a member of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) and provide evidence of at least five years of experience. Being a member of the PFS means that they must adhere to a code of professional ethics and do a certain amount of continued professional development each year. Of the six specialist exams available, there was an average pass rate of just under 60% in 2016. Although not as difficult to achieve as certified, the chartered seal is a well-respected quality mark in financial advice and other professions. Meant for advisers who specialise in helping clients in or close to retirement, SOLLA doesn’t require them to pass an exam. Instead, advisers must work to maintain a high level of later-life financial planning knowledge, for example by logging continued professional development minutes specifically relevant to the older client market. Advisers also have to demonstrate an ability to communicate clearly through a one-to-one interview. Although not as rigorous as certified or chartered, SOLLA shows an adviser takes particular care with their older clients and may be more familiar with the financial quandaries faced by people in that age bracket. The process of becoming certified is probably the most rigorous of the credentials we looked at, with only 22% of advisers passing the exam and only 8% passing the required case study. Although certified is arguably lesser-known than the chartered credential, actually getting it is harder, and involves an extremely close look at a very technical case, hence the low pass rate – a point of pride for the issuing body, the CISI. A business standard provided by Standards International, the hard-to-say ISO 22222 doesn’t require advisers to pass an exam. Instead, they have to demonstrate adherence to a standard of ethical behaviour, good data protection and confidentiality standards, good risk management and continual improvement. They also have to have at least two years’ experience of financial planning.

Other comparison sites contain misleading claims

Although Unbiased had the highest rate of inaccurate results in our study, both VouchedFor and the MAS Retirement Adviser Directory also contained significant numbers of misleading records.

On VouchedFor, we found two of 21 advisers claiming to be chartered financial planners were not actually chartered. And both of the advisers we found that claimed to be accredited by SOLLA failed to appear on the provider’s official list.

To VouchedFor’s credit, it recently introduced a ‘checks’ tab on each adviser’s profile, which shows the date VouchedFor last verified the nature of the services the adviser offers. VouchedFor also told us it plans to require advisers to upload scans of their certificates – which could solve the problem at a stroke.

On the MAS directory, 16% of those saying they were certified, 9% of those saying they were chartered and 5% of those saying they were accredited by SOLLA did not appear to actually hold those accreditations. This is a marked improvement over what we found in September 2016, when are large number of adviser listed on its directory were found not to have the qualifications they claimed.





Why are false records being shown to consumers?

The discrepancies in certifications aren’t necessarily the result of intentionally deceptive advisers. Some certifications lapse if not renewed every year.

In the case of chartered, it’s possible for a firm to be chartered but not the individual – possibly leading to confusion on the advisers’ part.

The providers of qualifications have taken the initiative and now offer their own in-house directories, in most cases searchable by postcode. This means you can now go directly to the source when you’re looking for an adviser.