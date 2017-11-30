How much do Britain’s best-selling cars cost to tax?

Car tax has got confusing. A change to Vehicle Excise Duty, including new charges for diesel cars in the budget, mean costs are increasing. We tell you how much it costs to tax the nation’s best-selling cars.

After years of promoting the uptake of low CO2 emitting cars, through low tax rates and grants on the cleanest plug-in hybrids, the Government has opted to shake up the Vehicle Excise Duty system, removing much of the incentive for choosing a cleaner vehicle. Every car registered after 1 April 2017 is now subject to a £140 standard rate from the second year onwards, regardless of emissions.

In addition, there’s an extra £310 to pay on top of the standard rate in years 2-6, on all new cars with a list price of over £40,000.

Following on from this month’s budget statement, from 1 April 2018 buyers of new diesel cars that don’t pass the latest RDE act 2 (Real Driving Emissions) test, which is conducted in real-world driving conditions, will also be subject to a further penalty of being moved into the next highest emissions band for first-year tax rates.

So what does this mean for you? If you’re about to take the plunge and buy a new car, the changes to vehicle tax can be bewildering. Below we’ve detailed how Britain’s ten most popular cars (sales figures supplied by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) are affected.

Read our expert guide to car tax for all of the latest information on changes to Vehicle Excise Duty.

Keep reading or jump directly to the car you need to know about: Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Nissan Qashqai, Vauxhall Corsa, Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen Polo, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mini Hatchback, Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

What you need to know about new diesel cars

The latest RDE tests aren’t due to come into effect until September 2019, but it’s likely that most new diesel models sold after 1 April 2018 will meet its requirements. This is particularly true of all-new model generations, which have to comply before 1 April.

Ford Fiesta