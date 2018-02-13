Best prosecco and Champagne for Valentine’s Day

If you’re saying ‘I love you’ this Valentine’s Day with a bottle of Champagne or prosecco… make sure it’s a Which? Best Buy.

Our experts have sipped and slurped their way through fizz across a range of prices to reveal the best bubbly in the shops.

And we’ve found that you don’t need to spend a fortune for that special Valentine’s gift or romantic dinner pairing – our top-scoring Best Buy prosecco is just £10.

Or, if you’re looking to push the boat out, you can snap up one of our top-rated Best Buy Champagnes for £9 off, at just £26 a bottle.

Read on to reveal the names, scores and prices.

Cooking a Valentine’s Day dinner? Follow up the fizz with our experts’ pick of the best red wines.

Best Buy Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ponsardin NV

83%, £40

At £40, this bottle is the priciest option of all our Best Buy bubbles, but we think it’s well worth the money. Our experts scored it 83% and described it as ‘rich and opulent’, which might be just the angle you’re going for this Valentine’s Day.

Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Champagne

82%, £22.99

This is the cheapest Best Buy champagne in our list, and it was flagged by one of our esteemed wine experts as being a great bubbly to drink with a meal. But if you’re looking for really cheap fizz, find out how Aldi and Lidl Champagne, for just over a tenner each, rated.

Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Champagne, Non Vintage

81%, on offer £26 Sainsburys (not all stores) or £31.49 Ocado.

Bargain bubbly alert! At the time of writing, Sainsbury’s has our Best Buy Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Champagne Non Vintage on offer for just £26 in some stores and online (usual price £35). Or you can bag a bottle online at Ocado for £31.49.

Our wine experts praised this Champagne’s ‘delicate and refined style’ and named it a ‘perky fizz’.

Best Buy prosecco

Spar Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG

78%, £10

This bottle was the one and only prosecco, of the selection our experts tasted, to be awarded a Best Buy label. And at £10 a bottle it comes in cheaper than all our Best Buy Champagnes. Our experts praised its flavours of pear and white peach and said it had a ‘lovely fizz’.

No Spar near you? Discover our second top-scoring best prosecco that’s on offer for just £7 at the moment, from a supermarket near you.

