Best prosecco and Champagne for Valentine’s Day

Don’t pop your cork for any old bottle of fizz this Valentine’s Day. Hold out for one of our Best Buy bottles of bubbly.

If you’re saying ‘I love you’ this Valentine’s Day with a bottle of Champagne or prosecco… make sure it’s a Which? Best Buy.

Our experts have sipped and slurped their way through fizz across a range of prices to reveal the best bubbly in the shops.

And we’ve found that you don’t need to spend a fortune for that special Valentine’s gift or romantic dinner pairing – our top-scoring Best Buy prosecco is just £10.

Or, if you’re looking to push the boat out, you can snap up one of our top-rated Best Buy Champagnes for £9 off, at just £26 a bottle.

Read on to reveal the names, scores and prices.

Cooking a Valentine’s Day dinner? Follow up the fizz with our experts’ pick of the best red wines.

Best Buy Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ponsardin NV
83%, £40

At £40, this bottle is the priciest option of all our Best Buy bubbles, but we think it’s well worth the money. Our experts scored it 83% and described it as ‘rich and opulent’, which might be just the angle you’re going for this Valentine’s Day.

Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Champagne
82%, £22.99

This is the cheapest Best Buy champagne in our list, and it was flagged by one of our esteemed wine experts as being a great bubbly to drink with a meal. But if you’re looking for really cheap fizz, find out how Aldi and Lidl Champagne, for just over a tenner each, rated.

Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Champagne, Non Vintage
81%, on offer £26 Sainsburys (not all stores) or £31.49 Ocado.

Bargain bubbly alert! At the time of writing, Sainsbury’s has our Best Buy Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Champagne Non Vintage on offer for just £26 in some stores and online (usual price £35). Or you can bag a bottle online at Ocado for £31.49.

Our wine experts praised this Champagne’s ‘delicate and refined style’ and named it a ‘perky fizz’.

Best Buy prosecco

Spar Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG
78%, £10

This bottle was the one and only prosecco, of the selection our experts tasted, to be awarded a Best Buy label. And at £10 a bottle it comes in cheaper than all our Best Buy Champagnes. Our experts praised its flavours of pear and white peach and said it had a ‘lovely fizz’.

No Spar near you? Discover our second top-scoring best prosecco that’s on offer for just £7 at the moment, from a supermarket near you.

What’s better to pair with your bubbly than a beautiful bouquet of Valentine’s Day flowers? But our investigation found some kept their bloom much better than others. Discover the best websites for Valentine’s flowers.

