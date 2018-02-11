Pure unveils Move T4 and Move R3 DAB+ personal radios

Pure has added two new DAB+ radios for personal listening on the move to its line-up. They’re both on sale for less than £100.

But with so many radios on the market, are Pure’s new arrivals worth a closer look? We round up the key features of the Move T4 and Move R3 below.

Pure Move T4, £99.99

The new Pure Move T4 is a pocket-sized radio designed to be used out and about. This compact DAB+ radio costs £100 and features a 2-inch colour screen, and there are 20 presets installed to help you quickly cycle through your favourite stations. The added bonus of a built-in kickstand means you don’t have to lean the Pure Move T4 against a wall if you want to listen hands-free.

Pure says that you’ll get up to 22 hours from the Bluetooth-enabled Move T4 if you’re listening with headphones, or 15 hours when playing music through the speaker. We’ll be putting those claims to the test in our lab when we review the Pure Move T4 for ourselves.

The Pure Move T4 will be available from March at John Lewis in black or white.

Pure Move R3, £89.99

The second new entry in the Pure range is the Move R3. This DAB+ radio looks more like an MP3 player than a radio, coming with a 1.6-inch display and a pair of noise-isolating headphones. Pure promises up to 15 hours from it on a single charge which, if true, should be more than enough to last you a couple of days.

Audiophiles can manually tweak the sound on offer as the Pure Move R3 includes separate bass and treble controls. There are three dedicated-station preset buttons sat underneath the screen, and you can store up to 20 of your favourite stations. This portable DAB+ radio weighs in at just 88g.

The Pure Move R3 is available now from Argos, and from John Lewis from March in black or white.

Portable Pure radios in our test lab

For every Pure radio we test, we pay close attention to sound quality, ease of use and reception.

Portable radios can also offer sound wherever you are. Buyers on a budget might have their eyes on the Pure Elan E3 (below left). This £60 DAB+ radio is easy to use and lightweight, and arrives with 40 station presets. There’s a mini 2.8-inch colour display, and weekday and weekend alarm settings let you choose which station you wake up to. Did this radio impress our experts? Read our full Pure Elan E3 review to find out.

The stylish Pure Pop Maxi (below right) is the priciest portable radio from Pure that we’ve tested. It costs around £115 and is Bluetooth-enabled, which means you can stream music through it using your smartphone. A large volume dial sits on the top of the Pop Maxi. You can make this radio portable by adding four AA batteries, or buying Pure’s own rechargeable battery pack instead. See our Pure Pop Maxi review for more details.

Buying a radio in 2018

Without checking our expert reviews, you run the risk of buying a radio that is tricky to use with weak signal reception. We test the latest radios on the market to help you choose wisely, and our results prove that you don’t always have to spend big to pick up a Best Buy radio.

Take a look at some Which? expert testing facts below:

For more on picking the perfect radio for you, visit our guide to how to buy the best radio. Alternatively, visit our radio reviews to uncover our expert verdicts on models from big-name brands including Roberts, VQ, Sony and John Lewis.