5 key steps to prevent bike theft

If you’ve ever had your bike stolen, you're far from alone. An average of 77,313 bicycles are reported stolen in the UK every year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The true number is much higher as not all thefts are reported, and of those that were reported only 1.7% led to charges.

Last year, the crime survey for England and Wales revealed the emotional impact, affecting as many as 81% of victims. A Stolen Bikes study found 66% cycled less afterwards and 25% gave up cycling altogether.

Find out how you can avoid becoming another statistic and prevent your bike being taken by thieves.

1. Get a decent lock

A sturdy bike lock can't entirely thwart a thief, but a good quality lock should discourage and slow them down.

In our tests we give an expert lock breaker three minutes to tackle each bike lock, using bolt cutters, angle grinders and lock picks.

One lock we tested was defeated in just 22 seconds, but we've found others that are much more robust.

2. Use more than one lock

The more the better seems to be a viable strategy.

Security experts recommend using two different types of lock to secure your bike, one of which should be a U-lock, according to the Met Police.

This is because different lock types require different tools to break, so using more than one lock type is likely to slow down a thief.

3. Think about where you lock it in public

You may just save your bike from being a target by putting it in the safest place possible.

Search for secure cycle parking, which includes designated areas like bike racks or hangers. These spots typically feature sturdy metal posts anchored in the ground where you can secure your bike. They're also under the watchful eye of CCTV cameras.

4. Take removable parts with you

One effective approach to thwart bike theft is to take removable parts with you when you leave your bike unattended, such as the wheels, lights, or even the saddle.

The reasoning behind this strategy is straightforward - what isn't there can't be stolen.

5. Register and security mark your bike

Get your bike registered and marked. It’s a highly effective and visible deterrent to bike thieves.

Essentially you'll get a stamp to mark your bike, which you can get from companies such as Bike Register . After you've done that, you can link the stamp on your bike to their national database which the police have access to.

When registering you may be asked for a frame number, which is usually found underneath the bike between the pedals or where the back wheels are.

These measures serve as a powerful deterrent, signalling to thieves that your bike is protected, while also allowing the police to trace it back to you if stolen.

What about bicycle insurance?

Bicycle insurance should cover theft, accidents, and injuries, as well as protect you if you harm someone or damage property. It can replace stolen gear and provide support for medical bills and lost income. Plus, it can assist with legal matters.

However, it's crucial to understand what may not be covered. This can include using the bike for work, proving ownership, minor damage, long unattended periods, improper security and damage under the influence.

