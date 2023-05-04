5 outdoor speakers for the Coronation: get the party started for under £30

Outdoor parties are one of the best ways to enjoy great weather and the Coronation, not to mention barbecues, or simply a garden gathering for drinks. A Bluetooth speaker can help get that atmosphere just right – and it doesn’t have to cost the earth either, with prices starting as low as £30.

All the Bluetooth speakers below are not only battery powered but water resistant, so they’ll be the last thing to worry about in the event of a shower. We also test the real world battery life and maximum volume of every speaker we test too – just click through the links below to our reviews for all the need-to-know details.

Best Bluetooth speakers – our comprehensive professional lab tests cover all aspects of speakers from ease of use to sound quality.

Lenrue A15 – the ideal picnic basket accessory, original price £39.99

It seems there’s no better bang for your buck than the Lenrue A15 – it’s a pencil case-sized speaker at a price where you’ll usually only find apple-sized speakers.

It’s available in blue or black, and its twin 7W speakers make it a little more powerful than many similar-priced models.

We liked: Build quality is good, there's a handy lanyard for carrying and it’s waterproof, too.

So how good is the bass, and will the battery life go the distance? Find out in our expert Lenrue A15 review, or check prices below.

Sony SRS-XB13 – bigger bass without the bulk, original price £84.99

Small Bluetooth speakers usually aren’t particularly good in the bass department, but this little speaker boasts Sony’s ‘Extra Bass’ branding.

It offers a handy adjustable lanyard to conveniently attach it to your hamper or rucksack, and it’s IP67 rated for both water and dustproofing.

We liked: It’s compact and easy to carry, simple to use and quick to connect to your smartphone. You can even connect two together for portable stereo sound.

Can it truly deliver bass-rich sound despite its tiny size? Find out in our Sony SRS-XB13 review, and check prices below.

Ikea Eneby (2nd Gen) - 20x20cm – the perfect picnic partner, original price £60

This mid-sized speaker seems perfectly suited to quick trips up the garden or out in the park. Its handle makes it convenient to carry compared to many bigger speakers – a lifesaver for when you’ve got plenty to carry.

The price of £79 is for both the speaker (£60) and the battery pack, sold separately for £19.

We liked: Easy controls lets you turn it on and off, adjust the volume, treble and bass – no need to fiddle round with buttons. Simply adjust and enjoy the party.

Our professionals guide you through this speaker’s strengths and weaknesses in our comprehensive Ikea Eneby (2nd Gen) - 20x20cm review.

Buy it now for £60 from Ikea , and pick up the additional battery pack for £19 .

JBL Flip 5 – the dependable campsite companion, original price £79.99

If you’re considering spending this much on a Bluetooth speaker, it’s a good idea to get an all-rounder that’ll suit all sorts of occasions.

JBL looks to gave this style of speaker down to a fine art – the JBL Flip 5 would look right at home on a camping holiday or any other outdoors event.

With a convenient wrist strap for easy carrying, it’s also fully waterproof (just like the Lenrue, Sony and other JBL models we’ve featured), meaning it can be submerged in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes, meaning it’s also a safe pool-side accessory.

We liked: Cylindrical design can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, or even hang from the roof of a tent. At 0.55kg, it’s not that heavy, too.

Our professionals give the definitive verdict in our JBL Flip 5 review. The Flip 6 is also now available – see our JBL Flip 6 review, or check prices on both below.

JBL Charge 5 – powerful sound for larger events, original price £179.99

For a street party or park gathering, you’ll need a more substantial speaker with some added power behind it.

Weighing 1kg and being 22cm long and 10cm wide, it’s still portable but you’ll want a bag to carry it further than down the street.

We liked: Sturdy build quality, and it can even charge your smartphone. JBL claims up to 20 hours’ battery life – we put this to the test in our full review.

Is this speaker worth the money? Find out in our extensive JBL Charge 5 review, and check current prices below.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II – glorious for garden parties, original price £299.95

It’s certainly not the choice for a bargain-hunter, but this lantern-like speaker fits right in on the patio or at a picnic.

It couldn’t be easier to transport with its carry handle and slimline design, and it claims to be pretty powerful too with a high maximum volume.

We liked: IP55 water and dust protection (don’t fully submerge), well-built, extra features in the Bose Connect app for your smartphone.

Our lab experts put it through its paces in our full Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II. If you don’t need a carry handle, consider the slightly less powerful Bose SoundLink Revolve II.

How much do you need to spend for a good outdoor speaker?

For £40 or less you’d generally get a tiny palm-sized Bluetooth speaker capable of entertaining a few guests – but quality at this price can be a mixed bag. While we’ve found some great models, sound quality from speakers this small frequently lacks bass and can be pretty tinny.

You also don’t want to overspend unnecessarily: at the other extreme are so-called ‘party speakers’ and other behemoths that can cost multiple hundreds of pounds. They’ll certainly be heard right down the street (and probably on the neighbouring estate too), but the cost is they’re usually extremely heavy and difficult to move around. They’re designed for gig-style events to pump out the bass. Not really a traditional garden party – they’d probably rattle the teaspoons.

Small Bluetooth speakers from around £30 are sufficient for a family picnic-style event, and for larger parties of 15+ people you’ll need something more substantial.

Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker

Mid-sized speakers typically cost between £80 and £150 (designer and premium brands such as Bose and Sonos often cost more), and our testing reveals superb options at all these prices.

Our professional tests show there’s no definite link between price and sound quality, or price and maximum volume – and it’s easy to overspend. Bluetooth speakers are ultimately simple devices – you’re not getting many more features if you break the bank.

Higher-end Bluetooth speakers instead tend to simply offer a higher maximum volume – but go too big and how heavy the speaker is will really start to suffer.

What’s important is to check how portable the speakers really are, and how good the battery life is.

The lab-tested results in our reviews reveal how long the batteries of Bluetooth speakers last under typical use. We rate a speaker’s maximum volume out of five stars – for larger events, look for models rated four stars or more. Finally consult our ‘Tech Specs’ section to ensure the speakers aren’t much larger or heavier than you’d find convenient to carry.

For all this information, go to our full list of wireless and Bluetooth speaker reviews. Click the ‘Portable speaker’ filter to find all the 70+ battery-powered models we’ve tested currently available to buy.

Tech tips you can trust – get our free Tech newsletter for advice, news, deals and stuff the manuals don’t tell you.

