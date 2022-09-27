5 reasons to use a humidifier this winter

With the cold weather drawing in, you might be thinking about reaching towards your thermostat.

But it's not just the costs that might put you off. As your central heating increases room temperatures indoors it causes dryer air, which can have a range of downsides. This is where a humidifier – a device designed to add moisture back into the air – may help.

Read on to find out how a humidifier might help you and your family at home, and what models we've recently tested and reviewed.

5 ways a humidifier could be useful

1. Moisturises skin, lips and hair

If you've ever noticed that your skin feels tighter, drier or itchier during the winter, you may have already clocked that this can be due to being being indoors in artificially heated rooms more regularly.

When the air is dry, it pulls moisture from your skin and hair. A humidifier can help to replace moisture, leaving skin and hair feeling softer. However, if your hair is prone to frizzing when humidity levels are high, proceed with caution.

A humidifier (along with regular screen breaks) can also help if you struggle with dry eyes, particularly if you're staring at a computer all day.

2. Eases congestion

Humidifiers are often a popular product for parents with babies and young children, particularly if their little one struggles with a bunged up nose.

If the air is particularly dry, it can dry out the nasal passages – which are already narrower in children compared to adults – triggering excess mucus production, which leads to congestion.

A humidifier could help ease this and, as any parent knows, is an easier solution than regularly trying to get your baby or toddler to blow their nose.

If you or your children regularly struggle with nosebleeds, which can also be caused by dry mucous membranes in the nose, you may get some relief from a humidifier as well.

3. Reduces snoring

Got a partner keeping you awake because of their noisy snoring? If it's caused by congestion, a humidifier might help, as it will moisturise the throat and nasal passages, which may have become dry or congested.

But remember, snoring can be caused by a range of problems, including being overweight, sleep apnoea or smoking, so while a humidifier might help, it's not a cure-all.

4. Helps reduce the spread of flu viruses

Low humidity has been found to increase the ability of viruses to spread through the air. A study carried out by a group of US laboratories that included the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that high humidity could reduce infectivity rate.

The study found that if indoor humidity levels are less than 23%, the influenza infectivity rate – which is its ability to infect others via respiratory droplets – is between 70-77%. However, if humidity is kept above 43%, the infectivity rate is much lower – between 14% and 22%.

However, bear in mind that increasing humidity isn't going to prevent all virus particles from being spread. For any airbourne viruses, it's always worth remembering the public health messages from the Covid era, and catch any coughs or sneezes in a tissue, wash your hands regularly and ventilate rooms, especially when you're hosting large gatherings of people.

5. Keeps your houseplants happy

If you find your houseplants start to go a bit brown and droopy during the winter months, it could be because they're drying out. Setting up a humidifier can be a good way of providing your plants with the moisture they need without having to remember to water them as frequently.

Likewise, sometimes wooden furniture can develop cracks in it because central heating has lowered the room humidity.

A gentle mist could help to ease this. Just be mindful that too much moisture can also have a negative effect on wooden furniture. And if you're placing your device on a wooden table, you should be careful that any droplets or spillage don't leave a watermark.

Do humidifiers relieve asthma?

There is some speculation that adding moisture back into the air could help relieve those with a tight chest caused by asthma. However, asthma experts state there's currently no scientific evidence to support this.

If you are using one to help with relieving breathing issues, it's vital that you keep the humidifier thoroughly clean. If it's not cleaned regularly, bacteria could start developing within the device that would be released into the air as it humidifies.

This could have a negative effect on lung health. We'd also recommend that you use filtered water in the humidifier so that any minerals from the water aren't released into the air.

Recently tested humidifiers

Challenge Ultrasonic humidifier, £40 (from Argos)

This humidifier is a simple device with a 3.2-litre tank and auto shut-off so that it stops when the water runs out - a common feature for humidifiers.

One main knob controls the steam outlet and the nozzle can be rotated 360 degrees so you can direct the steam in any direction.

Duux Beam DXHU13UK mini smart humidifier, £150

The Duux Beam is an ultrasonic cool mist humidifier that has a range of features including a remote control, timer, night mode and an aromatherapy compartment where you can add drops of aromatherapy oil to a small sponge.

It has a hygrostat, which monitors the humidity levels and adjusts the device accordingly, and it's also possible to control the Beam DXHU13UK via an app on your smartphone.

Vicks VH845 warm mist humidifier, £58

This Vicks model is one of three that we've tested recently, but the only one that's a warm mist humidifier.

Warm mist humidifiers work via a heating element that boils water in the device before releasing it into the air as a warm mist. This means they kill any waterborne bacteria or mould, but you should avoid using them around children or animals as the steam is hot, so could be dangerous.

This model has a 3.4 litre water tank and can be used with Vicks VapoPads Scent pads to provide a menthol, lavender or rosemary aroma to the air while it humidifies.

