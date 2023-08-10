5 safe ways to unjam a paper shredder

A shredder plays a crucial role in any office setup, whether it involves safely disposing of private information or purging outdated files. However, it can turn into a source of frustration if it becomes jammed.

This happens more often than you might think. In a survey involving over a thousand Which? members, 43% have experienced a blocked shredder. Members also have some pretty varied ways to solve the problem – find out which we recommend below.

Read our guide to the best shredders for expert tips and buying advice.

1. Let it cool down

If you're shredding lots of paper and not giving your machine enough rest between batches, then the motor can become hot and stop working.

Overheating isn't as prominent a problem as blockages, with 18% reporting it as an issue they've experienced, but it's common enough to be aware of.

The first thing to try if you're having shredder issues is usually to unplug it and let it cool down before trying again. Check the instructions provided with your shredder to see how long you should leave it for – one of our most recent Best Buys required a 40-minute rest between 10-minute batches, which was similar to other models on test.

2. Cycle between reverse and go function

Most shredders will have the option to reverse, which is designed to help avoid jams. But don't just hit and hope – 30% of people have found success when constantly alternating between the reverse and forward functions.

This may result in a messy clump of paper, which you'll need to carefully remove in order to effectively clear the machine.

Don't do this for too long though, or too quickly, as it can be quite demanding on the machine and may run the risk of it overheating.

3. Empty the bin

Another reason your shredder may jam is there isn't anywhere for the paper to go once it's shredded.

It's awfully simple, but even if it doesn't look completely full, try switching your shredder off and emptying the bin. 13% of people resolved their jam with this method. Just make sure you're recycling whatever you shred, as it will be used for products like, toilet paper, coffee filters or towels, to name a few.

Emptying a shredder bin can be messy, so if you shred a lot, opt for a larger model. Most shredders tend to be between 13 and 16 litres, though we have tested shredders with bins as large as 32 litres.

Check our expert reviews of these large shredders with bins bigger than 21 litres.

4. Use card to push through a jam

If the solutions above haven't worked, it may be worth trying to use card to remove the blockage. Ironically, feeding a shredder more can help clear a jam!

For this to work, you'll need a stiff and tough bit of card, similar to that of a cereal box. Take care not to use card that's too thick, otherwise you could make the problem worse.

While the shredder is on and running, carefully push the card with some pressure to help squeeze out the blockage. You could also try folding the card into a point, so it's easier to position near the area that's blocked.

While this wasn't the most popular method, with only 4% per cent finding success, it's definitely worth a try.

5. Use a shredder lubricant to prevent paper jams

Another way to prolong the life of your shredder is to use a lubricant. The purpose of lubricating your shredder is to prevent jams and facilitate the smooth passing of paper, and in fact manufacturers like Fellowes insist that you lubricate your shredder every time you empty the bin, or at least twice a month. Despite that, 69% of respondents don't do this at all.

It also seems to make a real difference, with nearly half of those who lubricate their shredder thinking it made their device more resistant to jams. When selecting a lubricant, make sure you use vegetable-based oils instead of aerosol oils, since aerosol oils are petroleum-based and can pose a fire risk.

A 120ml bottle of Fellowes shredder oil can cost under £10, or half a litre of Rexel shredder oil can cost around £30. If you don't want to use a bottle to avoid excess spillage, you can get lubricant sheets, which you'll feed into the machine like a normal sheet of paper. You can buy a pack of 12 on Amazon for around £13.

Other responses from Which? members

42% of respondents found using tools to unblock a shredder the most effective method – but it's not something we'd recommend. Tools such as tweezers or needle-nose pliers could end up damaging the motor, the blades, or yourself.

And it should go without saying, but don't use your bare hands to try and unpick the jam, it's a serious safety risk.

Which? readers had other methods they claimed were effective – including shaking the shredder and spraying WD-40. However, some were even more extreme. A few said they would take apart the motor itself, which is also something we don't recommend. It may damage the shredder and void any warranty you have, and could render it unsafe to use.

Three popular shredder models

If your shredder has lived its life and it's time for an upgrade, a good shredder won't break the bank. Browse some of the most popular tested models below, or head to our shredder reviews to see everything we've tested.

Fellowes Powershred 6M Micro-Cut

Fellowes is a big name in the shredder space, and this specific model should be the most secure type as it's a micro-cut. These shredders reduce paper to tiny pieces, making it extremely difficult to reassemble.

Alongside taking paper, it will handle staples, small paper clips and credit cards. This model also has a safety lock switch, which will prevent accidental use.

Fellowes AutoMax 90M

This is a large mini-cut shredder. It promises to handle all types of materials from paper to small clips, staples and credit cards, though it can’t shred CDs.

Unlike other shredders, it has an indicator that tells you when the bin is full and it has wheels to help move it around.

DURONIC Paper Shredder PS410 micro cut 14L

A micro-cut shredder from Duronic, which comes with a safety lock and can deal with pretty much everything except CDs.

News, deals and stuff the manuals don't tell you. Sign up for our Tech newsletter, it's free monthly.