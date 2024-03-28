Vacuum cleaners can last well over 10 years if you look after them, but skipping things like changing the filter or emptying the dust container can shorten its lifespan.

Dodging maintenance is just one thing that can lead to a disappointing cleaning performance. Read on to find out what else I'd never do as a vacuum cleaner expert, as well as a few tips for getting the best out of your appliance.

5 things I'd never do as a vacuum cleaner expert

1. Never vacuum broken glass

Hoovering up broken bits of glass or other sharp objects after a breakage is probably the quickest way to deal with the mess, but it's far from the best. In fact, you should avoid it at all costs.

Tiny shards can lodge themselves in the hose or motor and severely damage your appliance, so use your trusty dustpan and brush instead.

Sweep up the glass carefully, then pick up any remaining bits by dabbing the surface with damp kitchen roll until you get it all. Double-check the surface is completely clean by looking at it from different angles.

2. Never dodge maintenance

Regular maintenance is the best way to make sure your vacuum remains in top working condition, so don't skip it.

Empty the dust container after every clean, and clean the filters and attachments about once a month.

To clean the filters (both motor and allergen), remove them and tap or brush away excess dust. Run the filters and attachments under water, or clean with a bit of washing-up liquid if necessary. Leave them for at least 24 hours before putting them back to ensure they're completely dry.

Always check your manual for advice on where the filters are and how to clean them, as it can differ by model.

Cleaning the hose can improve performance, so always check for obstructions by using a torch to look inside it, especially if you feel the suction is getting weaker.

Always keep the brush bar free of hair and fibre. Carefully cut along the brush bar and pull the hair out with your hands. Or, if your vacuum has a removable brush bar, pull it out and cut away hair and remove any fluff before reinserting.

3. Never vacuum haphazardly

Instead of vacuuming in random directions, go slow and steady over each section of the surface to avoid missing any spots. It's worth going over the same spot a few times, as even our top-scoring models won't pick up every bit of dust on the first pass.

For carpets and rugs, start at one edge and slowly push the vacuum forward in a straight line. This lifts the fibres and helps to expose hidden dirt that collects in the pile. Then pull it back slowly, overlapping each row by 50%, and repeat until the entire surface is clean.

Before you do anything, make sure your vacuum cleaner is adjusted to suit the surface you're about to clean. Some vacuums only have one setting, but many mid-range and high-end models come with different modes for hard floors or carpet.

4. Never throw a faulty vacuum away

Retailers such as AO , Samsung (and occasionally Currys and Dyson) offer trade-in deals for your old appliance.

This means they'll take your old vacuum and offer you a price based on its condition, which you can then put towards a new model. In some cases, you'll only be able to choose from promotional models, but sometimes they will give you the option to trade it in for any model.

Consider all options to get the best deal possible. You can use our handy price comparison tool on the review pages to find a model within your budget (the relatively new Samsung Bespoke Jet AI, for example, is available at a wide range of prices from different retailers).

If you can't trade-in your old vacuum, recycle it in a store or at your local recycling centre.

5. Never buy a cordless vacuum with an integrated battery

Batteries deteriorate over time, so choosing a vacuum with an integrated battery limits its lifespan significantly.

I would avoid taking the vacuum apart yourself because you could void manufacturer's warranty. Another option would be to have it replaced by a professional, but this will cost you money.

Most batteries these days can easily slide in and out of the appliance, so always check the battery is replaceable before you buy.

3 things I would do to get the best from a vacuum

1. Use the appropriate attachments

Most vacuum cleaners come with a variety of attachments and/or cleaning modes to choose from to suit the type of surface you're cleaning. Choose the right one to get the best results with the least amount of effort.

The most common attachments are:

a mini turbo tool or a pet tool, which has a spinning brush bar to suck up animal hair and fibres from sofas and other awkward spots

flexible wands or similar tools to help you vacuum the tops of doors, shelves or other harder-to-reach spots

mattress tools to pick up hidden dust particles with ease.

Remember to adjust settings or floor modes, especially if you have a lot of different surfaces in your home.

2. Work from top to bottom

Dust will fall from higher surfaces as you clean, so start with elevated areas, such as the tops of doors or shelves.

This applies to cleaning stairs as well. Start at the top and finish at the bottom to get the best results.

3. Look after cordless vacuum batteries

Most manufacturers only guarantee the battery on cordless products for a year, so it's important to keep it in the best possible condition.

Avoid storing it in a warm place – especially in direct sunlight. A cool environment is better, especially when the battery is on charge.

You don't have to worry about unplugging lithium-iron batteries when they reach 100%, but try not to drain them completely when vacuuming, as they're more likely to get damaged that way.

Charging a lithium-ion battery little and often is the most effective way to keep it healthy.

