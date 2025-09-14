'A free trial billed me for three years'

I took out a free trial for some software that blocked online adverts. Three years later, I found out that I’d been regularly paying for it.

I tried to cancel directly with the ad-blocking service, but was told that my subscription had three parts and I would have to cancel each one individually.

What rights do I have here?

My Henry from Hampshire

'You can stop these payments yourself'

Michael Tomlinson, Which? money expert, says…

It appears that the company has been billing you via a continuous payment authority (CPA), which is a recurring card payment.

These are similar to a direct debit, except that the direct debit guarantee – where the bank refunds you for mistakes – doesn’t apply to CPAs.

You’ll know if it’s a CPA because you’re asked to give card details at the point of purchase, rather than bank details. You have the right to cancel a CPA.

We usually recommend starting with the retailer, so any subscriptions are cancelled, and to avoid any further disputes if the company believes you owe it money.

If it's a scam, or it’s a legitimate firm that is being obstructive or difficult to contact, cancel directly with your card provider

But in cases where you believe the company might, in fact, be a scam, or it’s a legitimate firm that is being obstructive or difficult to contact, cancel directly with your card provider. If you do so before 5pm on a working day, any payments the following day shouldn’t go out.

Next year, new rules will come into effect that require businesses to notify you before each renewal of a subscription. They must also make it as easy to exit a subscription as it is to enter one.

But, there will be plenty of crooked operators that won’t follow these rules.

We advise caution if you encounter unfamiliar retailers online, however well priced. Always read negative reviews (as positive ones could be fake), and regularly check your bank and credit card statements for payments that you don’t recognise.

